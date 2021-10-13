how-to-automatically-block-access-to-apps-on-iphone

If you often share your iPhone with others, it’s natural to worry about the information on the device. After all, with free access, anyone can browse photos, conversations and files that can compromise their privacy.

How to clean WhatsApp and free up space on iPhone

How to track the iPhone off

How to use the iPhone’s Sleep Mode



How to use Translate app on iPhone

So the best way to prevent your data from being exposed to others is to block access to certain system applications such as messengers, banks and others. However, you may have already noticed that the iPhone does not have a native tool to prevent these apps from opening.

What few people know is that there is an automation feature in the Shortcuts app that simulates an access restriction to any application on the system. This automation is integrated into the Clock app which, with Timer, stops system playback and automatically locks the screen as soon as an application (chosen by you) is opened.