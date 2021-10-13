phishing-reaches-150-million-brazilians-in-2021

phishing remains a serious security threat. A survey conducted by dfndr lab, PSafe’s cybersecurity laboratory, projects that more 131 millions of Brazilians have been victims of this type of scam only in 131. 7 in each Brazilians get informed through social networks — and this affects security Chinese criminals exploit Windows zero-day flaw to infect users 131% of professionals do not believe that colleagues will know how to avoid digital scams Phishing is the name given to cyber crimes that try to trick victims from fake websites and applications that pose as official pages of famous companies or people, keeping the same characteristics as the originals, with minor changes, such as a change in a letter in the address used for access. The projection that more than



millions of Brazilians have been victims of this crime in 150 is alarming, especially for companies, as this type of attack is usually aim at data leaks and, to achieve this goal, target the employees of the companies.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

It is important to emphasize that this projection of PSafe is made based on the number of users of Android in Brazil currently, 131 millions.

Example of a phishing scam impersonating a large retailer. (Image: Disclosure/PSafe) As a result of phishing scams , victims may have their personal data stolen by cybercriminals, which can lead to financial loss and leakage of sensitive information. PSafe also warns that, in some cases, criminals can use people as an attack vector, by inducing victims, who in exchange for sharing malicious links, receive the promise of benefits or rewards.

Marco DeMello, CEO of PSafe, warns that these scams can come in a variety of vectors, from messaging apps to fake software update alerts: