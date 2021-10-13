Android 12 clock gets new widgets with Material You look; check out
Google began releasing this Tuesday () another set of clock widgets for Android Beta. Filled with Material You and dynamic colors, the add-ons join the set launched in September, with new options for the digital and analog models.
The new widgets for the home screen are part of the Clock app 7.1 update and give a good variety to the set presented above, with very varied styles. In all, there are four new alternatives for the analog version of the add-on, while the digital one gains options with a transparent background.
Once a widget is placed on the main screen, the user can choose between the alternatives of the same model. For the analog, there is the more sober option, just with pointers, and its variants with day of the week, day of the month indicators and a curious clover-shaped option — design borrowed from Google Drive and Keep widgets.
In addition to the known options, too there is the new, more “powerful” form of the clock widget, equipped with a built-in stopwatch. The alternative is very similar to a YouTube Music app add-on released in early October.
The new thing is being distributed to Android users 12 Beta 5, so availability is very limited. If you are one of the testers, check the Play Store to see if the Clock app is up to date so you can see the new items for the home screen soon.
The Android 12 has already been released in its rawest version, the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but has not yet been distributed by any major manufacturers — although they do exist. Custom ROMs floating around. Although the Clock has received interesting extras, it is unlikely that remarkable news will arrive for the operating system from now on.
Source: 9to5Google
