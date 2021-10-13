android-12-clock-gets-new-widgets-with-material-you-look;-check-out

Google began releasing this Tuesday () another set of clock widgets for Android Beta. Filled with Material You and dynamic colors, the add-ons join the set launched in September, with new options for the digital and analog models.

The new widgets for the home screen are part of the Clock app 7.1 update and give a good variety to the set presented above, with very varied styles. In all, there are four new alternatives for the analog version of the add-on, while the digital one gains options with a transparent background.

The clock colors vary depending on the colors adopted by the operating system (Image: Renato Santino/Canaltech)

Once a widget is placed on the main screen, the user can choose between the alternatives of the same model. For the analog, there is the more sober option, just with pointers, and its variants with day of the week, day of the month indicators and a curious clover-shaped option — design borrowed from Google Drive and Keep widgets.

