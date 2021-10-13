tiktok-removed-over-81-million-videos-in-3-months-for-rules-violation

TikTok launched this Wednesday (13) the Q2 Community Guidelines Application Report, which focuses on providing details on removed content and banned accounts from the platform. The social network took the opportunity to also update the tools that deal with the protection of the user against abusive behavior.

Between April and June, 81.334.488 videos have been removed worldwide for violating TikTok’s community guidelines or terms of service. This amount, although it seems high, represents about 1% of all material uploaded to the platform in the period, and most of them did not even impact the user:

81% of this total was taken down on 40 hours or less;

94,1% removed even before any report; and