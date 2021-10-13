TikTok removed over 81 million videos in 3 months for rules violation
TikTok launched this Wednesday (13) the Q2 Community Guidelines Application Report, which focuses on providing details on removed content and banned accounts from the platform. The social network took the opportunity to also update the tools that deal with the protection of the user against abusive behavior.
Between April and June, 81.334.488 videos have been removed worldwide for violating TikTok’s community guidelines or terms of service. This amount, although it seems high, represents about 1% of all material uploaded to the platform in the period, and most of them did not even impact the user:
- 81% of this total was taken down on 40 hours or less;
This is an important metric for social media because it reveals the effectiveness of the detection algorithms prohibited content, which prevents people from being affected by something they don’t need to see. Among these contents are behaviors related to hate, bullying and harassment – in the latter, 87,3% was taken off the air before any denunciation, compared to 73,2% in the first quarter of this year.
The growing number of users brings with it the need for tools to combat abusive practices or improve the experience of people, especially teenagers, on the platform. Today, the option to silence comments and questions during live broadcasts was announced: the host or his trusted helper will be able to apply penalties to people who break the rules, from a few seconds or until the end of the live.
A live hosts could already disable or limit potentially harmful comments with a configurable keyword filter. With these additions, the idea is to make the broadcasts a more welcoming place for everyone, from the content creator to the person who just wants to relax and have fun.
TikTok launched in recent months several features in this regard, such as the ability to delete several comments simultaneously and blocking new interactions. The network also sets the under-age profile 40 to private and prohibits receiving direct messages from unknown adults. There is an option that alerts the commenter to inappropriate terms, which gives them a chance to rethink their rude or policy violating content.
Source: TikTok
