Scientists Create Wearable Device Capable of Brain Scan

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
1
scientists-create-wearable-device-capable-of-brain-scan

For now, the way to scan the brain involves that famous (and feared by claustrophobics) MRI tube. However, researchers at Penn State College of Engineering have been developing a prototype that could work as an alternative method for performing a brain scan with a head-mounted device.

      brain mysteries that still intrigue science

      How does the brain react when it feels observed… by robots?

    • Study shows how the brain learns with visual stimuli in the subconscious

    Basically, the purpose of this device is to advance the diagnosis and treatment of neurological problems through accessible tests. For this, the invention relies on a hybrid technology that uses light and sound, sending laser pulses to the brain, generating harmless heat that is converted into ultrasonic waves, detectable by an ultrasound sensor. Light rays are naturally absorbed by blood vessels, making them visible on a monitor.

    The idea is that the device is able to visualize the cerebral cortex of the brain — related to perception, consciousness, memory, language — and provide images in real time while the patient performs tasks or answers questions.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: hainguyenrp/Pixabay)516722

    Once the researchers have a prototype of the brain sensor, the next step is to test its function. and its capabilities, which should include the participation of researchers from Duke University (USA). The new technology should also be used to detect brain injuries or developmental disorders in children and adult patients.

    Source: Science Blog

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 516722

    516722 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
    1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of DOWNLOADED | iPhone 11 also gets price cut on Apple event day

DOWNLOADED | iPhone 11 also gets price cut on Apple event day

September 14, 2021
Photo of How to replace Apple iPhone apps with Google apps

How to replace Apple iPhone apps with Google apps

October 7, 2021
Photo of GREAT PRICE | Galaxy S20 FE, A72 and A32 with discount for Magalu Gold Customer

GREAT PRICE | Galaxy S20 FE, A72 and A32 with discount for Magalu Gold Customer

October 7, 2021
Photo of How many times is the Sun bigger than the Earth?

How many times is the Sun bigger than the Earth?

September 6, 2021
Back to top button