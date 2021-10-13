Scientists Create Wearable Device Capable of Brain Scan
For now, the way to scan the brain involves that famous (and feared by claustrophobics) MRI tube. However, researchers at Penn State College of Engineering have been developing a prototype that could work as an alternative method for performing a brain scan with a head-mounted device.
Basically, the purpose of this device is to advance the diagnosis and treatment of neurological problems through accessible tests. For this, the invention relies on a hybrid technology that uses light and sound, sending laser pulses to the brain, generating harmless heat that is converted into ultrasonic waves, detectable by an ultrasound sensor. Light rays are naturally absorbed by blood vessels, making them visible on a monitor.
The idea is that the device is able to visualize the cerebral cortex of the brain — related to perception, consciousness, memory, language — and provide images in real time while the patient performs tasks or answers questions.
