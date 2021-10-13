How to get the verified YouTube account seal
YouTube (Android | iOS | Web) has become a source of income for thousands of content producers. To help better identify these creators, the platform has been offering the already famous verification seal for some time.
But who is able to get the verified seal? How long does it take for the site to review and release the tag? And what is the process for getting it? The answers to these and other questions you discover below about how to get the YouTube Verification Seal.
Before, it is necessary to differentiate the verified seal for the procedure of verification of accounts. There are two different things: the first concerns the “√” stamp that appears next to the names of eligible YouTube channels, while the verification process is for all creators to prove that they are who they say they are, avoiding fake accounts or fraud.
Therefore, the verified seal is nothing more than a visual element to show others that a particular channel is recognized by YouTube as official and may belong to an established creator, brand, company or organization. In addition, the platform takes into account the prominence of that channel for other users.
It’s the same stamp as verified that you’re probably used to seeing on Twitter and Instagram profiles, both with the blue stamp. In the case of YouTube, the badge is highlighted inside a gray dot.YouTube’s Verified Seal has as main objective attesting the authenticity of the accounts on the platform (Image: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)
If we take other social networks as an example, in the end this is about it, isn’t it? Many people mistake the verified seal as an element that attests to influence. However, the main purpose of such a seal is precisely to verify the person’s identity, not their power of influence or reach.
“Through our research, we found that people often associate with checkmark to an endorsement of content, not identity. To reduce confusion about what is being verified, we’re introducing a new look that helps distinguish the official channel from the creator, celebrity or brand it represents,” wrote YouTube at the time the changes were announced.
The update to their policies to get the verified seal was primarily aimed at artists, companies, organizations and celebrities to ensure they are recognized as true. with the proliferation of fake profiles or profiles that could be exploited by other channels.
Having said all that, these are the prerequisites for getting the verified YouTube account seal:
- At least 100 thousand channel subscribers;
If you meet the above requirements, visit the YouTube support page about authenticity seals on channels. At the very top you will see the subtitle “Subscribe to Channel Check”, and below a message informing you if your channel qualifies.
Remembering that you need to have at least thousand followers to enable the registration process. it is guaranteed that YouTube will provide the verified seal.