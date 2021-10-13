service-startup-for-smes-launches-free-lives-with-tips-for-entrepreneurs

Sebrae courses for beginning entrepreneurs

The startup — which has a platform that facilitates issues such as opening a CNPJ, virtual office, trademark registration — will bring to lives more than 15 specialists, who intend to help both lay entrepreneurs and/or entrepreneurs with the company in phase zero as well as those who already have a business, but do not yet know how to boost it.

Some of the guests will be Carol Martins, human resources specialist at LinkedIn; David Mourão, CEO of Banco Digital Linker; Sebastian Baltazar, content creator aimed at freelancers who maintains the @serfreela Instagram profile, with more than 15 thousand followers, and Company Hero executives David Mourão and Miklos Grof, among others.

