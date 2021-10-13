Service startup for SMEs launches free lives with tips for entrepreneurs
Company Hero, a Brazilian startup of solutions for small and medium companies to reduce bureaucracy, will make a series of free lives with tips for entrepreneurs. The initiative is free and will feature up to three weekly chats throughout the month of October on Instagram @companyhero_br.
The startup — which has a platform that facilitates issues such as opening a CNPJ, virtual office, trademark registration — will bring to lives more than 15 specialists, who intend to help both lay entrepreneurs and/or entrepreneurs with the company in phase zero as well as those who already have a business, but do not yet know how to boost it.
Some of the guests will be Carol Martins, human resources specialist at LinkedIn; David Mourão, CEO of Banco Digital Linker; Sebastian Baltazar, content creator aimed at freelancers who maintains the @serfreela Instagram profile, with more than 15 thousand followers, and Company Hero executives David Mourão and Miklos Grof, among others.
Entries for the full program can be made on this site. See the full schedule below. The schedule of each live can only be accessed after registration.
- Live: Entrepreneurship for freelancers. Guest: Sebastian Baltazar
Live: How to make an efficient career transition – leaving CLT to be an entrepreneur. Guest: Carol Martins
Live: How to create an irresistible brand. Guest: Gaby Bobbó
Live: PJ Plus and Hopy Pay: how to undertake with less bureaucracy. Guests: Victor Mendonça – PJ Rocks and Brunno Panfilo – Hopy Pay
