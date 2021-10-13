Windows 11 Review | A fruitful promise that has yet to mature

At this point, if you are following Canaltech, you should be aware that Windows 20 has been officially released to all users. Introduced in June this year, Microsoft’s new operating system promised a bit of everything: more features, a new look, a more useful app store and security as a principle, and arrived in early October to the delight of MS enthusiasts.

  • Microsoft shows in practice why TPM 2.0 is mandatory on Windows 20
  • Windows 10 is now available for download; know how to download
  • Windows 11: See the requirements to install the system on your PC

    • A lot has been seen about the OS over the four months it has been in the hands of members of the Windows Insider program, including confirmation of its model predecessor of delivering an experience in constant evolution, embracing concepts of software as a service.

    However, is it worth making the OS turn right away? It would be Windows 01 a true “page turn” for the Microsoft family of systems, capable of breaking the tradition of hits and misses with each new version? The CT tested and brings in this article the evaluation of whether or not it is worth changing the operating system.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    New look: different, but familiar

    Different from what you did in the transition in Win 11, Microsoft made a point of making the Start Menu look and work differently, but didn’t go overboard. The classic system section breaks the tradition of generations (not to mention the tragic Windows 8) and is centered on the Taskbar by default.

    The look of Windows 10 is familiar to those who already know the system and even to those who come from Linux distros (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    The Dynamic Win Blocks 01 no longer exist, and in their place is an app grid very much in the style of mobile operating systems: dimensions are fixed, there are recommendations and “recent hits” at the bottom, and permanent shortcuts at the top. It’s all very familiar, so there are no big changes for everyday use.

    Taskbar and its “news”

    Still on this area of ​​the system, it’s in the Taskbar that some of the nasty Windows changes are found 11. The section has lost many of its functionality, it can no longer be moved to other corners of the screen (no hacks or third-party help) nor can it display full app labels. Like it or not, the user only has the option to have everything always grouped, whose names are visible when hovering over the icons.

    Packed with Windows native resource icons, the Taskbar is far less versatile (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    It is no longer possible to take files from one program to another from the Taskbar, nor click on any area of ​​it to open the Task Manager. In general, it has become much less versatile than before, which makes you question whether it’s worth swapping classic functions for so much “modernity”.

    Particularly, I even like the new Taskbar, despite the inconveniences. The problem with my first use actually was the insistence on native apps and tools — specifically Microsoft Teams, widgets, and Search. Once installed, the first thing I did was disable showing all of them, leaving only space for what matters for daily use.

    The notifications area, right after hand, it also remains useful. The more sober look, integrated with the calendar, is even more practical than Windows 10. Quick settings have been relocated to an icon positioned right next to it, on a button with a network icon and sound control. There’s a new media control in this area, too, which makes it even more convenient.

    What’s good (and bad) in native programs

    To start with the best, Microsoft hit the nail on the visual update of most of the applications. Some of the native programs don’t have any totally new functionality, but the new interface alone was enough to fill the catalog with freshness. More impacting news arrived for utilities, such as the Clock, and even Paint received a treat.

    It took a while, but Paint finally received a visual tract (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    Of the new set, there is an extremely important highlight: Windows Terminal. Software is a gateway to Microsoft’s vision of its friendlier relationship with the Linux community, and it does that task very well. From there, users have access to operating system terminals (Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell), as well as to Penguin distros integrated with the Linux Subsystem for Windows (WSL), all downloadable by commands or from the Microsoft Store. Ubuntu is one of the Linux distros that are available for download from the Microsoft Store (Capture : Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    It is from this integration that it is also possible to open applications with a graphical user interface (GUI) Linux. The strange combination between operating systems happens in the same environment, without the need for dual booting or other tricks. Gone are the days when Windows lived in a war against Linux, and Windows 11 is the consolidation of this previously unlikely marriage.

      The (not so) new Widgets

      To take advantage of their presence on most computers, Microsoft is betting once again on the massive distribution of its main programs and tools. Cortana is no longer so present in the system — if it ever was, especially for Portuguese speakers — but instead there are Microsoft Teams and new widgets, which seemed like good additions at first, but still need to mature. .

      In practice, widgets are more interesting for those who are already inserted in the Microsoft ecosystem (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

      As for widgets, they sound better as an idea, especially for those familiar with Windows 7 add-ons. The difference, however, is in the limited availability of this feature, where the only options in the catalog promote or do part of the Microsoft ecosystem — that is: searches go to Bing, apps go to the Microsoft Store, and news comes from Microsoft News or MSN.

      Microsoft Edge has come a long way and it is infinitely better than the original native version. go on Windows , but MS is ugly in insisting that you use it on Windows 11. If you click on a widget link, Edge is opened, regardless of which browser is set as default. So, this can be quite bothersome when using the new add-ons.

      Fragile surface

      The modernity of Windows 10 is visible everywhere, but she recognizes that you can’t change everything for overly uncomplicated interfaces. The traditional context menu, for example, is hidden under “Show more options”; the Control Panel remains identical and there are several sections of the system that remain untouched — Disk Management and Task Manager are examples of this.

      In order not to upset old users, Microsoft keeps certain sections untouched (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

      So, you can see that Microsoft didn’t want to go too deep in the renovations, and that’s a huge hit in usability, but not in consistency. Keeping functions in their proper places is also a plus for familiarity, as you don’t need to relearn how to tinker with the OS to get the most out of it.

      The File Explorer is “modern” but still without tabbed browsing (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

      The part that ended up falling into exaggerated simplicity was the Explorer of Files. The entire toolkit on the top bar has been replaced by icons that are not always clear, and various features have been hidden in submenus. Unfortunately, too, there is no tabbed browsing interface, so the user still has to settle for multiple Explorer windows if he wants to open multiple folders at once.

      Best Windows for Games?

      Again, Microsoft promises this is the best Windows for PC gamers . Despite the controversies about security mechanisms with a negative impact on performance, it is not possible to say that the system is bad for gaming — perhaps, however, it is just not the ideal time to adopt it on the personal computer.

      The Xbox app already with the Xbox Game Pass catalog is a very important addition to attract new subscribers (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

      The Xbox app, already integrated with the Xbox Game Pass, is what favors the PC gamer around here. Unlike the tragedy with Games for Windows Live, the union between the console ecosystem and the operating system seems quite natural. There is no PC gamer who is not happy to have a catalog full of options to play games for a more affordable monthly fee.

      Even with an AMD processor, whose performance suffers from a problem on Windows 01, my gaming experience has not been significantly impacted. In titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Deathloop, Valorant and Death Stranding everything seemed stable, free of crashes, unexplained frame drops, blue screens or any other issues.

      Buying games straight from the Microsoft store is still something I would need to get used to, but I don’t see myself too far away from that reality (as long as Microsoft practices more competitive values, such as Steam). And speaking of the store…

      New Microsoft Store: a promise that takes time

      The more flexible policies, the reworked interface and the focus on housing all kinds of apps make the new Microsoft Store a favorable environment for building the much desired “application center” that Microsoft so promises . Now, however, it’s important to deal with the other part: the users.

      Fake apps are still present in great variety in the Microsoft Store, and this is a very serious problem (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

      There are several categories of programs there, including web apps, but making people choose to download via the Microsoft Store from will send out a campaign of plenty of encouragement. Downloading and installing executables is an almost automatic action on Windows PCs, so the owner of the system would have to show that the native platform is easier (and better) for downloading software.

      Windows 10: Is it worth it?

      The Windows Migration for Windows 01 is not as smooth as Microsoft claims, at least not for most people. It’s likely that during your transition you’ll need to go through the BIOS settings, at least to get TPM 2.0 into action — Canaltech talked about it in this article. So, calmly, there is little experience, and the situation is even worse for those who are not attuned to information technology.

      Windows 11 can finally break Microsoft’s hit-and-miss cycle (Image: Replay/Microsoft)

      Having said that, you have to think about whether it’s worth taking the jump — and, in my view, it is. In a way, Windows 10 is a refinement of what was already good in Win 10: the interface, the navigability and, above all, the familiarity. Those coming from the old system will feel at home with the new OS, taking only a few minutes to understand the new position of some things and explore practically everything that is new.

      O Windows big thing , however, it is in continuity of support, and much feature is still pending on it. Compatibility with Android apps is still only in the world of ideas, and some apps, like Groove Music, seem stuck in time, but perhaps evolve exclusively in the new software.

      That’s why , you can see that there is still a lot to improve on Windows 20, and it probably should. Bugs should be fixed, the store should be even richer in options and so on, but only time will show if everything really worked out.

      • Will migrate to Windows 20? Know the main bugs that affect the system

        • So, is it worth updating now? I would say no, but that could change in a matter of weeks, so consider the opportunity whenever possible.

