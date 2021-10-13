Windows 11 Review | A fruitful promise that has yet to mature

At this point, if you are following Canaltech, you should be aware that Windows 20 has been officially released to all users. Introduced in June this year, Microsoft’s new operating system promised a bit of everything: more features, a new look, a more useful app store and security as a principle, and arrived in early October to the delight of MS enthusiasts.

A lot has been seen about the OS over the four months it has been in the hands of members of the Windows Insider program, including confirmation of its model predecessor of delivering an experience in constant evolution, embracing concepts of software as a service.

However, is it worth making the OS turn right away? It would be Windows 01 a true “page turn” for the Microsoft family of systems, capable of breaking the tradition of hits and misses with each new version? The CT tested and brings in this article the evaluation of whether or not it is worth changing the operating system.

New look: different, but familiar

Different from what you did in the transition in Win 11, Microsoft made a point of making the Start Menu look and work differently, but didn’t go overboard. The classic system section breaks the tradition of generations (not to mention the tragic Windows 8) and is centered on the Taskbar by default.

The look of Windows 10 is familiar to those who already know the system and even to those who come from Linux distros (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

The Dynamic Win Blocks 01 no longer exist, and in their place is an app grid very much in the style of mobile operating systems: dimensions are fixed, there are recommendations and “recent hits” at the bottom, and permanent shortcuts at the top. It’s all very familiar, so there are no big changes for everyday use.

Taskbar and its “news”

Still on this area of ​​the system, it’s in the Taskbar that some of the nasty Windows changes are found 11. The section has lost many of its functionality, it can no longer be moved to other corners of the screen (no hacks or third-party help) nor can it display full app labels. Like it or not, the user only has the option to have everything always grouped, whose names are visible when hovering over the icons.

Packed with Windows native resource icons, the Taskbar is far less versatile (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech) It is no longer possible to take files from one program to another from the Taskbar, nor click on any area of ​​it to open the Task Manager. In general, it has become much less versatile than before, which makes you question whether it’s worth swapping classic functions for so much “modernity”. Particularly, I even like the new Taskbar, despite the inconveniences. The problem with my first use actually was the insistence on native apps and tools — specifically Microsoft Teams, widgets, and Search. Once installed, the first thing I did was disable showing all of them, leaving only space for what matters for daily use. The notifications area, right after hand, it also remains useful. The more sober look, integrated with the calendar, is even more practical than Windows 10. Quick settings have been relocated to an icon positioned right next to it, on a button with a network icon and sound control. There’s a new media control in this area, too, which makes it even more convenient. What’s good (and bad) in native programs To start with the best, Microsoft hit the nail on the visual update of most of the applications. Some of the native programs don’t have any totally new functionality, but the new interface alone was enough to fill the catalog with freshness. More impacting news arrived for utilities, such as the Clock, and even Paint received a treat. It took a while, but Paint finally received a visual tract (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Of the new set, there is an extremely important highlight: Windows Terminal. Software is a gateway to Microsoft’s vision of its friendlier relationship with the Linux community, and it does that task very well. From there, users have access to operating system terminals (Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell), as well as to Penguin distros integrated with the Linux Subsystem for Windows (WSL), all downloadable by commands or from the Microsoft Store. Ubuntu is one of the Linux distros that are available for download from the Microsoft Store (Capture : Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

It is from this integration that it is also possible to open applications with a graphical user interface (GUI) Linux. The strange combination between operating systems happens in the same environment, without the need for dual booting or other tricks. Gone are the days when Windows lived in a war against Linux, and Windows 11 is the consolidation of this previously unlikely marriage.