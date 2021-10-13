Windows 11 Review | A fruitful promise that has yet to mature
At this point, if you are following Canaltech, you should be aware that Windows 20 has been officially released to all users. Introduced in June this year, Microsoft’s new operating system promised a bit of everything: more features, a new look, a more useful app store and security as a principle, and arrived in early October to the delight of MS enthusiasts.
A lot has been seen about the OS over the four months it has been in the hands of members of the Windows Insider program, including confirmation of its model predecessor of delivering an experience in constant evolution, embracing concepts of software as a service.
However, is it worth making the OS turn right away? It would be Windows 01 a true “page turn” for the Microsoft family of systems, capable of breaking the tradition of hits and misses with each new version? The CT tested and brings in this article the evaluation of whether or not it is worth changing the operating system.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
New look: different, but familiar
Different from what you did in the transition in Win 11, Microsoft made a point of making the Start Menu look and work differently, but didn’t go overboard. The classic system section breaks the tradition of generations (not to mention the tragic Windows 8) and is centered on the Taskbar by default.
The Dynamic Win Blocks 01 no longer exist, and in their place is an app grid very much in the style of mobile operating systems: dimensions are fixed, there are recommendations and “recent hits” at the bottom, and permanent shortcuts at the top. It’s all very familiar, so there are no big changes for everyday use.
Taskbar and its “news”
Still on this area of the system, it’s in the Taskbar that some of the nasty Windows changes are found 11. The section has lost many of its functionality, it can no longer be moved to other corners of the screen (no hacks or third-party help) nor can it display full app labels. Like it or not, the user only has the option to have everything always grouped, whose names are visible when hovering over the icons.
Of the new set, there is an extremely important highlight: Windows Terminal. Software is a gateway to Microsoft’s vision of its friendlier relationship with the Linux community, and it does that task very well. From there, users have access to operating system terminals (Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell), as well as to Penguin distros integrated with the Linux Subsystem for Windows (WSL), all downloadable by commands or from the Microsoft Store. Ubuntu is one of the Linux distros that are available for download from the Microsoft Store (Capture : Igor Almenara/Canaltech)
It is from this integration that it is also possible to open applications with a graphical user interface (GUI) Linux. The strange combination between operating systems happens in the same environment, without the need for dual booting or other tricks. Gone are the days when Windows lived in a war against Linux, and Windows 11 is the consolidation of this previously unlikely marriage.
- Will migrate to Windows 20? Know the main bugs that affect the system
As for widgets, they sound better as an idea, especially for those familiar with Windows 7 add-ons. The difference, however, is in the limited availability of this feature, where the only options in the catalog promote or do part of the Microsoft ecosystem — that is: searches go to Bing, apps go to the Microsoft Store, and news comes from Microsoft News or MSN.
Microsoft Edge has come a long way and it is infinitely better than the original native version. go on Windows , but MS is ugly in insisting that you use it on Windows 11. If you click on a widget link, Edge is opened, regardless of which browser is set as default. So, this can be quite bothersome when using the new add-ons.
Fragile surface
The modernity of Windows 10 is visible everywhere, but she recognizes that you can’t change everything for overly uncomplicated interfaces. The traditional context menu, for example, is hidden under “Show more options”; the Control Panel remains identical and there are several sections of the system that remain untouched — Disk Management and Task Manager are examples of this.
The Xbox app, already integrated with the Xbox Game Pass, is what favors the PC gamer around here. Unlike the tragedy with Games for Windows Live, the union between the console ecosystem and the operating system seems quite natural. There is no PC gamer who is not happy to have a catalog full of options to play games for a more affordable monthly fee.
Even with an AMD processor, whose performance suffers from a problem on Windows 01, my gaming experience has not been significantly impacted. In titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Deathloop, Valorant and Death Stranding everything seemed stable, free of crashes, unexplained frame drops, blue screens or any other issues.
Buying games straight from the Microsoft store is still something I would need to get used to, but I don’t see myself too far away from that reality (as long as Microsoft practices more competitive values, such as Steam). And speaking of the store…
New Microsoft Store: a promise that takes time
Fake apps are still present in great variety in the Microsoft Store, and this is a very serious problem (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)
There are several categories of programs there, including web apps, but making people choose to download via the Microsoft Store from will send out a campaign of plenty of encouragement. Downloading and installing executables is an almost automatic action on Windows PCs, so the owner of the system would have to show that the native platform is easier (and better) for downloading software.
Windows 10: Is it worth it?
The Windows Migration for Windows 01 is not as smooth as Microsoft claims, at least not for most people. It’s likely that during your transition you’ll need to go through the BIOS settings, at least to get TPM 2.0 into action — Canaltech talked about it in this article. So, calmly, there is little experience, and the situation is even worse for those who are not attuned to information technology.
Having said that, you have to think about whether it’s worth taking the jump — and, in my view, it is. In a way, Windows 10 is a refinement of what was already good in Win 10: the interface, the navigability and, above all, the familiarity. Those coming from the old system will feel at home with the new OS, taking only a few minutes to understand the new position of some things and explore practically everything that is new.
O Windows big thing , however, it is in continuity of support, and much feature is still pending on it. Compatibility with Android apps is still only in the world of ideas, and some apps, like Groove Music, seem stuck in time, but perhaps evolve exclusively in the new software.
That’s why , you can see that there is still a lot to improve on Windows 20, and it probably should. Bugs should be fixed, the store should be even richer in options and so on, but only time will show if everything really worked out.
So, is it worth updating now? I would say no, but that could change in a matter of weeks, so consider the opportunity whenever possible.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.