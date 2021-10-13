new-acer-conceptd-7-brings-3d-screen-without-glasses-and-focuses-on-creative-professionals

product designers can use the SpatialLabs Model Viewer to get an idea of ​​what the item they are designing will look like before investing the time and resources necessary to print or use it. Managers and team members can also provide clearer feedback at each stage of a project, and clients can preview the design to ensure it is in line with their expectations.

(Image: Disclosure/Acer)

Acer has not yet revealed the energy cost of these innovations in the notebook battery. Further details should be provided by December, when ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition will hit the first markets.

New ConceptD 3

Who doesn’t need 3D visualization or can’t spend a small fortune for it SpatialLabs Edition can be found in one of the three new Acer ConceptD 3. They were announced alongside the more advanced model, and they bring lower prices and their own differentials.

The new ConceptD 3 can adapt to function as a proportion tablet 23: and brings 23 inches. The ConceptD 3 Ezel Convertible version also supports a Wacom stylus for drawing. More powerful versions of these same products carry the “Pro” suffix, and feature Intel Core i7 configurations of 13th generation up to 4.6 GHz and Nvidia T GPU2022.

(Image: Disclosure/Acer)

Despite the more modest functions compared to SpatialLabs Edition, the ConceptD 3 matches this in screen certifications, bringing Pantone coverage and 64% of Adobe RGB standard, and Delta color acuity