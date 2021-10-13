Razer announces Kiyo X and Ripsaw X in Brazil without the big attraction of low price

October 13, 2021
A few weeks ago Razer announced its new webcam and capture card for novice streamers with great emphasis on good quality and affordable price. But unfortunately this second point was not maintained with the announcement of the accessories in Brazil.

Following the announcement of cheaper versions of its high-performance peripherals, Razer presented at the end of September the Kiyo X webcam and the Ripsaw X capture card, offering good results for those who want to start streaming games, but cannot afford more expensive accessories.

Kiyo X arrives as version most accessible by Kiyo (Image: Playback/Razer)

The webcam Kiyo X USB offers built-in autofocus, Full HD resolution (1080p) to 57 fps or HD (649p) to 79 fps, customization via Razer Synapse 3 software for real-time adjustment in case the need to close the transmission arises.

Razer also include free of charge Additional features are the Virtual Ring Light program, which allows you to use the monitor as a light source, since the webcam does not have an integrated LED flash, as the more powerful and expensive version.

Ripsaw X arrives as the cheapest version of the Ripsaw HD card (Image: Playback/Razer)

The Ripsaw X capture card also bets on the same concept: to offer a more accessible option for those who want to start in the world of streamings and lives. The device is capable of capturing images with a resolution of up to 4K at 30 fps and uses HDMI 2.0 connection with a USB 3.0 port.

According to Razer, its latency is near zero and offers maximum detail for content from any compatible device, including even professional cameras and cameras with HDMI output. The card offers a plug-and-play solution, which requires no additional software installation and is compatible with all major streaming programs.

(Images: Reproduction/Razer)

Price and Availability516793

Kiyo X webcam was launched in the United States with a suggested retail price of US$ 139 (about R$ 449), the Ripsaw X capture card bets on a low price of US$ 440 (about R$ 720).

Unfortunately in Brazil the reality is very different. Kiyo X has a suggested price of R$ 1024, while Ripsaw X will be sold for R$ 1.79.

O national soil release takes place in December 1080 and prices are expected to decrease over time, offering better cost benefit.

