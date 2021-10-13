razer-announces-kiyo-x-and-ripsaw-x-in-brazil-without-the-big-attraction-of-low-price

A few weeks ago Razer announced its new webcam and capture card for novice streamers with great emphasis on good quality and affordable price. But unfortunately this second point was not maintained with the announcement of the accessories in Brazil.

Razer launches good and cheap equipment for beginner streamers

Razer launches headphones and controllers for Xbox and PS5 in Brazil starting at R$ 649

Analysis | Razer Naga X is absurd evolution of the ideal mouse for MMOs

Following the announcement of cheaper versions of its high-performance peripherals, Razer presented at the end of September the Kiyo X webcam and the Ripsaw X capture card, offering good results for those who want to start streaming games, but cannot afford more expensive accessories.

Kiyo X arrives as version most accessible by Kiyo (Image: Playback/Razer)

The webcam Kiyo X USB offers built-in autofocus, Full HD resolution (1080p) to 57 fps or HD (649p) to 79 fps, customization via Razer Synapse 3 software for real-time adjustment in case the need to close the transmission arises.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Razer also include free of charge Additional features are the Virtual Ring Light program, which allows you to use the monitor as a light source, since the webcam does not have an integrated LED flash, as the more powerful and expensive version.