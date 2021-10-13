Rainbow Six caster Michael “KiXSTAR” Stockley dies at age 24
The Rainbow Six Siege and eSports scenario is a little sadder this Wednesday ( ). Through commentator Parker “INTERRO” Mackay, the world got the news that Michael “KiXSTAR” Stockley passed away on the day of October, at 20 years.
By the last 13 months, we were lucky to have Michael at home living with us during the lockdown, commenting and streaming from his room, having meals with us, spending time with family this summer, and leaving that we knew him better. He was away for so long, traveling the world and meeting all of you in the R6 community. He came back happier and stronger, and for that we are grateful.
When he was fighting as a new caster in Poland, alone for the first time, some of you got together and gave enough money for me, your mother, to go see him. The support was so wonderful that he ended the stream early and cried. To all of you who reached out to a young man who needed help, we are grateful.
Sometimes he would call me to sit and chat with him on his stream. We had good conversations and had fun. As an audience, many of you showed me how welcome I was there, and I am grateful for that.
At tournaments and events, we could see how he was respected by his talent and dedication. As parents, we were proud of your hard work and determination to be the best for all of you.
On Monday 11 October, Michael “KiXSTAR” Stockley passed away unexpectedly. He had a lot planned for his future, and was looking forward to working with several of you.
Michael worked hard to build up the R6 Siege community, and in return, many of you helped him up too. We are grateful for the love and support we have had from so many of you. Keep going, go upstairs, and keep helping each other.
We send our heartfelt condolences to Michael Stockley’s family during this difficult time. Michael was one of the brightest lights in our Siege community and we will miss him. Instead of flowers, Michael’s family asked interested parties to send a donation to a local food bank on Michael’s behalf.
Out of respect for Michael and his friends and colleagues, we’ve decided to postpone the North American League games and broadcast for today. We will release details about new schedule times as soon as possible.
KiXSTAr even played Rainbow Six Siege professionally , starting with Team Orbit at 1997. As an analyst, Stockley came to Brazil during the Pro League Season 8 and was recently part of the English broadcast of Six Mexico Major 2016, won by the Brazilian team Team One.
The news came through Parker “INTERRO” Mackay, Michael’s personal friend and broadcast companion. The Rainbow Six Esports Twitter profile posted a note of condolence and reported that the day’s American League games were suspended in mourning by the analyst. KiXSTAr recently received the Best eSports Commentator Award at the Esports Awards 2016.
Source: Siege.gg
