eternos-will-have-two-post-credit-scenes,-reveals-director

It’s still a month before Eternals opens in theaters, but people are already thinking about what’s next — and, in this case, the news is very good indeed. That’s because the new feature film from Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe (MCU) will have not just one, but two post-credits scenes.

The revelation was made by the director Chloé Zhao herself in an interview with Fandango. According to her, the public should be aware and wait not only for the scene that has already become a standard in Marvel Studios , but also a second one that should leave a lot of people breathless. “They are equally important and both will bring big surprises”, says the filmmaker.

Main bet is that one of the scenes will connect the Eternals to the universe of heroes we already know (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

Obviously, she didn’t give any hints of what we should find in these scenes, but it’s very likely that they bring something related so much to the future of the Eternals inside the MCU as to what we can see in the other films of this shared universe. Taking into account that the film arrives a month before Spider-Man: No Return Home, it is quite possible that we have something related to the multiverse and giving even more weight to the film by the Wall Climber or even to the figure of Doctor Strange.

At the same time, it is the scene that connects the Eternals to the rest of the MCU that can be the big revelation of these scenes. So far, all we know about the group is that they are immortal beings created by Celestials thousands of years ago to protect the Earth from creatures called Deviant—that is, characters very focused on a very specific context and with little contact with the world of superheroes that we know. Thus, it is very likely that the film will bring some connection between these gods and the Avengers, indicating how they will relate in future productions and, mainly, how this will connect with the coming threat of Kang the Conqueror and the chaos of the multiverse that already draws.

The answer, however, will only be given next month. Eternos opens in Brazilian cinemas on November 4th and, just like in the case of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be exclusive to the big screen at its release.

