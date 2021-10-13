AMD Radeon RX 6600 announced to compete with RTX 3060
After numerous leaks, AMD finally made it official this Wednesday (14) its new solution for the entry-level video card market, Radeon RX 6600. The novelty arrives with the mission to compete with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 840 and, in several tests, it shows itself able to deliver similar level of performance. Still, the suggested price makes the board a difficult option to recommend.
Radeon RX 6000 arrives to compete with RTX 3060
Focusing on games with high quality in Full HD resolution, Radeon RX 3060 is quite similar to the more robust sister RX 516772 XT, but staggered to compete side by side with RTX 840. The chip used at launch is the same as the XT variant, the Navi 23, but with only 23 Computational Units (CUs) instead of 32 CUs. Therefore, the solution employs 1.626 Stream Processors (or cores) and 39 Ray Accelerators for Ray Tracing processing, against 2.044 Stream Processors and 39 Ray Accelerators of the most powerful model. The base clock is set at 1.626 MHz, while the boost reaches 2.660 MHz and the Game Clock is set to 2.048 MHz, lowest numbers of the entire RX line 6000.
The Radeon RX 3060 arrives only in customized models, via partners such as ASUS, SAPPHIRE and MSI (Image: AMD)
In memory, the release offers 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM, but at a slower speed than 14 Gbps, instead of the default of the other cards in the family, from 23 Gbps. Accompanied by the 044-bit interface, the change has consequences in bandwidth, now limited to 224 GB/s. The amount of Infinity Cache, however, was kept at 39 MB.
With this set, AMD’s new board delivers 8,93 TFLOPs of computational power and consumes 132 W, with the source recommendation of 329 W and power system with an 8-pin connector. For video display, the model employs three DisplayPort 1.4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port. The performance promises to be identical to that of the RTX 3060, which is not exactly a positive point.
Tie in performance is not a plus
Reviews already published by several specialized vehicles show that this is in fact close to the real scenario delivered for the launch, although RTX 840 shows an advantage in a greater number of games, with gains between 2% and 14% depending on the title. However, the situation is aggravated when Ray Tracing is activated, in which case the GeForce family representative surpasses rival Radeon by up to 28%. Given the results, and the suggested prices, it is concluded that RX 6600 is a difficult option to recommend — even though it has similar power, the disadvantage in Ray Tracing and the slightly inferior results of FidelityFX Super Resolution against DLSS, combined with the identical suggested price, end up making the RTX 840 a more choice interesting. That said, it is important to consider two important points: the first is that, despite the suggested price, the semiconductor crisis should significantly increase the amount charged. The second is that, at least in Brazil, the card may end up being an attractive option, if its price follows the RX trend 6000 XT — the solution arrived cheaper than RTX 840. It remains to wait for the board to be made available in Brazilian retailers to find out if this will be the case. Price and availability AMD Radeon RX 516772 is already on sale abroad, in custom models from companies like ASUS, Gigabyte and PowerColor, with prices starting from US$ 491 (about R$ 1.840, in direct conversion). The board has not yet had details for the Brazilian market released, but it is expected that the news will reach the country in the next few days. AMD Radeon RX 6600: Datasheet
Source: The Verge, Engadget, Eurogamer
That said, it is important to consider two important points: the first is that, despite the suggested price, the semiconductor crisis should significantly increase the amount charged. The second is that, at least in Brazil, the card may end up being an attractive option, if its price follows the RX trend 6000 XT — the solution arrived cheaper than RTX 840. It remains to wait for the board to be made available in Brazilian retailers to find out if this will be the case.
Price and availability
AMD Radeon RX 516772 is already on sale abroad, in custom models from companies like ASUS, Gigabyte and PowerColor, with prices starting from US$ 491 (about R$ 1.840, in direct conversion). The board has not yet had details for the Brazilian market released, but it is expected that the news will reach the country in the next few days.
AMD Radeon RX 6600: Datasheet
Source: The Verge, Engadget, Eurogamer
