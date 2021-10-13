mindhunter-back?-netflix-teases-fans-with-ad-with-david-fincher

Mindhunter: Who are the real serial killers that appear in season 2?

Director David Fincher signs exclusive four-year contract with Netflix

In April of this year, it seems that possibilities have opened up again for the series: according to Small Screen, a source close to the platform indicated that this creative break in the series was coming to an end, as well as suggesting that representatives from the company have been meeting with David Fincher to plan the drama’s return. (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

“All I can really say about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It’s still too early, but Fincher seems more optimistic. is about the project,” said Edward Lauder, journalist for the site. At the time, Mank was already nominated for an Oscar and the second season of Love, Death and Robots was well underway to debut in streaming. Since then, there has been no more news regarding the production.

