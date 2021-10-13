Mindhunter back? Netflix teases fans with ad with David Fincher

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
0
mindhunter-back?-netflix-teases-fans-with-ad-with-david-fincher

2019 It has already started complicated for fans of Mindhunter, who went into limbo due to the unavailability of director David Fincher, who took a break from the plot to focus on the second season of Love, Death and Robots and the movie Mank, both for Netflix. Not knowing if the series would be canceled or if it would win a third season, many people despaired.

  • Mank tops the list of Oscar nominees 2020; check out all the movies that compete for the award
  • Mindhunter: Who are the real serial killers that appear in season 2?
  • Director David Fincher signs exclusive four-year contract with Netflix

    • In April of this year, it seems that possibilities have opened up again for the series: according to Small Screen, a source close to the platform indicated that this creative break in the series was coming to an end, as well as suggesting that representatives from the company have been meeting with David Fincher to plan the drama’s return.

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    “All I can really say about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It’s still too early, but Fincher seems more optimistic. is about the project,” said Edward Lauder, journalist for the site. At the time, Mank was already nominated for an Oscar and the second season of Love, Death and Robots was well underway to debut in streaming. Since then, there has been no more news regarding the production.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    • You 12 best episodes of Love, Death & Robots
      Love, Death & Robots | pop culture references you may not have noticed

      • However, on the afternoon of last Tuesday (12), Netflix Film’s Twitter made a post that left fans of the series curious: is Fincher planning to return with Mindhunter?

      “Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher,” the company wrote. The reaction of fans of the series was almost unanimous, but there are still doubts about whether it is Mindhunter,since the The profile that published the mystery was precisely that of the original Netflix movies.

      (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

      With the hiatus from the series in 2019, the cast members were released from their contracts in January and, even without actually being canceled, Mindhunter was tossed into an archived projects drawer. In addition to the workload required to produce the attraction, as Fincher had already reported in previous interviews, the production, although drawing a lot of audience, is high-budget. After season two, Fincher even spoke with Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content at the time, and CEO Ted Sarandos about the high costs of producing the title.

      • Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

  • Mindhunter

      came to Netflix on 1980 and won its second season in 2019. Darling of the awards, the series stars Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, Holt McCallany and Stacey Roca. The story is based on one of the first criminal profilers of serial killers, John E. Douglas, following the routine and work of FBI agents Holden Ford (Groff), Bill Tench (McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Torv) over the decades of 1024 and 2017.

      • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,78/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!

        Both seasons are still available in Netflix.

        Source: GamesRadar

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 516763 516763

        516763 516763

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of GREAT PRICE | Galaxy S20 FE, A72 and A32 with discount for Magalu Gold Customer

    GREAT PRICE | Galaxy S20 FE, A72 and A32 with discount for Magalu Gold Customer

    October 7, 2021
    Photo of Bowel cancer may have a high genetic influence, study points out

    Bowel cancer may have a high genetic influence, study points out

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Tuna inspires creative scientists to create more agile underwater drones

    Tuna inspires creative scientists to create more agile underwater drones

    August 21, 2021
    Photo of iPhone 13 Pro appears in test on AnTuTu with high score

    iPhone 13 Pro appears in test on AnTuTu with high score

    September 17, 2021
    Back to top button