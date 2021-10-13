facebook-will-adopt-policy-to-protect-public-figures-from-harassment-and-attacks

Facebook will introduce new privacy policies to protect users from harassment and intimidation on the network, in particular for accounts of personalities, politicians or digital influencers with a high risk of damage to the environment online. According to Facebook Head of Security, Antigone Davis, the company wants to bring down “cancellation” campaigns or coordinated attacks on certain people, even if the content does not violate security guidelines .

As Davis explained, the social network will remove threatening texts or videos in any format, whether direct messages, comments or posts, including pages and other tools associated with the act of harassment. A typical example of this situation occurred during the Big Brother Brazil program, when participant Karol Conká was bombarded by threatening messages on Instagram because of her attitudes within the reality show. The Cancellation Culture is a real threat that must be dealt with by Facebook (Image: Reproduction/Emma Darvick)

Still along the same lines, Facebook also intends to remove profiles, pages and groups dedicated to sexualizing public individuals, such as artists or celebrities, which includes false associations, illustrations and photomontages that attempt against the honor of these people. This may be a measure that will give work to the platform’s teams during electoral periods, when women candidates are usually the target of macho campaigns on the web.

This type of virtual attack can be lethal for many people, but it is even more worrying for public figures, as they depend on their image to survive. In most cases, attacks are coordinated by factors that have nothing to do with the person’s work, which is even more serious. Facebook also intends to add extra protections for individuals who have become famous involuntarily or suddenly, such as journalists, activists or people connected to famous people.

This is all part of a pressure that the platform struggles to take more active action in combating bullying and harassment in all its applications. The social network was the subject of a series of articles from the Wall Street Journal that focused on internal research that revealed harmful impacts of Instagram on the way teenagers see their own bodies. The criticism would be because Facebook knew of the negative results, but would not have done anything to fight them, which led the company to cancel a “Kids” version of Insta.