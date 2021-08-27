sack ecb and save test cricket: Sack ECB and save test cricket; plane with message flies over Leeds stadium; India vs England Headingley Test day 3; Eliminate England, save Test cricket… Plane passes over Headingley amid live match, ECB embarrassed

Leeds

The England and Wales Cricket Board faced an embarrassing incident on the third day of the Headingley Test on Friday. In fact, a plane with a message demanding the removal of the ECB flew over the Leeds Cricket Stadium. In the second session, during the 25th over of India’s second innings, a message flying over the ground read – Sack the ECB and save Test cricket.

It is noteworthy that opener Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara, desperate to play a big innings, did well to get India out of the initial setback and took the second innings score at 112 for one till tea break. India are now 242 runs behind England, who had scored 432 runs in their first innings to take a massive 354-run lead. India were bowled out for 78 in the first innings.

At tea break, Rohit was on 59 and Pujara was on 40. India, after a very cautious and settled start, lost the wicket of KL Rahul (8 off 54 balls) off the last ball before lunch and there was bound to be extra pressure on the batsmen. In such a situation, Pujara made a lucrative start by hitting some crisp shots in contrast to his recent batting style.

He opened the account by hitting James Anderson for a boundary in the midwicket area and then flicked on Craig Overton to show a glimpse of the old Pujara. His late cuts and drives were also visible. He has hit seven fours so far. Meanwhile, Rohit batted with ease and did not give any chance to the bowlers. England captain Joe Root also looked upset after seeing the batting of these two. He also lost one of his ‘reviews’ against Rohit by taking DRS.

Rohit completed his half-century by taking one run after hitting two consecutive fours on Sam Karen. Rohit’s innings so far includes seven fours and one six. In the morning session, Rohit’s boundary on Anderson from a cover drive was also visible. He also showed a glimpse of his natural game by hitting a six in the thirdman zone on Olly Robinson. Rahul’s decision to take the DRS against the successful appeal of a leg before on Rohit’s advice also went in India’s favour.

