Review Razer Basilisk V3 | Gamer mouse with much more than RGB LED
Razer’s third generation Basilisk V3 gaming mouse has arrived with some improvements and minor design changes. The wired peripheral now features a fast scroll wheel that automatically switches with the traditional scroll, a button to change the DPI and RGB light that gives an interesting effect to the workbench.
The Razer peripheral has a lot of extra stuff, and it works great on the main features of a mouse. Its maximum resolution, of 42.000 DPI, okay above what is currently needed, which makes it a ready-made option for the future — and not that close. that I thought of him. See the analysis of Basilisk V3 and understand what it promises and if it really delivers everything Razer says about it.
Pros
Cons
- Not ambidextrous;
Design, Construction and Connectivity
The Basilisk V3 mouse has a format that combines the traditional with some ergonomic features. The device was designed for use with the right hand, with a thumb rest, where there are three extra buttons, one of them to increase tracking accuracy and the other two with a user-defined function.
The main buttons look like a rodent with sharp teeth — which makes sense since it’s a mouse, the English word for “mouse”. The scroll wheel is located between the buttons, and can be clicked in three directions: down and both sides. There are also two other buttons “below” the wheel, to toggle the scroll mode and the sensitivity stage.
The scroll has three scroll modes: tactile, intelligent and free-spinning. The first is the traditional one, with scrolling in highly accurate steps, ideal for switching between weapons or skills. The second is already dependent on activation in the Razer Synapse app, and automatically switches from tactile scrolling to free-spinning. The third is high-speed smooth scrolling, which scrolls through content quickly. You can also use the button next to the wheel to mechanically release free spin.
The wheel still scrolls in four directions: up and down, as well as sideways, with a flick left or right — which are two of the three buttons and can be customized. This default setting is very useful on horizontal screens, both in apps and in games.
In addition to the thumb rest, ergonomics are also present in the slight inclination of the buttons. Thus, the mouse offers a great fit to the hand, with comfortable use for long games – after all, it was developed especially for gamers. The rubberized finish also prevents sweat from making the device slippery, as well as being more pleasant to the touch.
At the bottom, you will find the laser motion sensor and also a button for switch between profiles, which can be adjusted in the Razer Synapse app. Installation is not mandatory for everyday use, but it is essential for configuring extra buttons, switching functions and even creating patterns for RGB lights. Speaking of which, the illuminated mouse areas spread out on the scroll wheel, Razer logo and a drop at the bottom, which gives an effect on the bench.
The “feet” of Basilisk V3 they are made of PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), a material that glides smoothly on virtually any surface. From what I’ve tested, the mouse really has little resistance even if used on a sheet of cardboard. In other words, the mousepad is even unnecessary to use the Razer peripheral — however, of course, it can be an addition to ensure fast movement during the game, having a good quality one anyway.
The cable is covered with a fabric that, in addition to providing greater resistance, also prevents the wire from getting tangled up. The connector is USB-A, a port that’s present on virtually any PC today — except for some MacBook models, but this mouse isn’t meant for Apple users anyway.Sensor Accuracy
Basilisk V3 performance options in Synapses (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Screenshot)
You can adjust sensor accuracy quickly and easily. There are up to five stages, which can be defined in the Razer Synapse app. It is possible to use speeds of 100 until . DPI (dots per inch) of mouse movement. By default, the stages are pre-programmed with 400, 799 , two.050, 3.236 and 6.400 DPI, and you can change each one however you like. The switch button only increases the stage, from 1 to 5, and back to 1 as you click.
Additionally, it is possible to help the frequency in Hz of data update, with the options of 91, 305 and 1.. And you can also create profiles with different settings at each stage and update frequency per second. In other words, you can make specific adjustments for each game and also for day-to-day use, with more precision or more speed as needed.