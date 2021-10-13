oneplus-buds-z2-ships-with-anc-and-battery-life-for-up-to-38-hours

This Wednesday (13) OnePlus has made official a new cell phone model, the flagship OnePlus 9RT. Alongside him, the Chinese manufacturer also introduced to the Chinese market its new model of Bluetooth headset, the OnePlus Buds Z2. The device arrives in stores with TWS design, that is, totally wireless, and has a battery for up to 38 hours of use.

Among the features present in the new wearable accessory, the active noise cancellation (ANC) stands out. isolation of up to 40 dB and features three microphones to help cancel out noise in phone calls. The wearable still arrives with support for Bluetooth 5.2, low latency mode of 499 ms and dynamic drivers de 10 mm, which help to improve the quality of bass sounds. However, it only supports the AAC codec.

(Image: Playback/OnePlus)

In terms of autonomy, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is capable of 38 mAh on each side, which offers a durability of up to 5 hours with the ANC turned on or 7 hours with the feature turned off. Already your charging case with 499 mAh can increase these durations up to 27 and 38 hours, respectively. The brand also highlights that the Warp Charge quick charge still guarantees another 5 hours of music playback with a charge of minutes from the case and headphones.