OnePlus Buds Z2 ships with ANC and battery life for up to 38 hours
This Wednesday (13) OnePlus has made official a new cell phone model, the flagship OnePlus 9RT. Alongside him, the Chinese manufacturer also introduced to the Chinese market its new model of Bluetooth headset, the OnePlus Buds Z2. The device arrives in stores with TWS design, that is, totally wireless, and has a battery for up to 38 hours of use.
- OnePlus 9RT is advertised with high performance, competitive price and MP
- OnePlus Buds Z: a high-quality “affordable” Bluetooth headset
-
Who has a OnePlus 7, 7 Pro or newer model, it even supports music playback with Dolby Atmos technology and the headset offers touch control to fast forward or rewind tracks, up and down the volume, or trigger voice assistant . Finally, the charging case is IPX4 certified against water damage, while the headphones themselves arrive with IP50 against dust and water.
Price and availability
(Image: Disclosure/OnePlus)
OnePlus Buds Z2 hits stores in the Chinese market by 55 Yuan — about R$ 430 in direct conversion — on the day 19 of October. It will be available in white and black and, so far, there is no forecast for launching the accessory on the global market.
Source: FoneArena
*)
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
516721 516680
516680
OnePlus must recycle OnePlus 9 line design
Among the features present in the new wearable accessory, the active noise cancellation (ANC) stands out. isolation of up to 40 dB and features three microphones to help cancel out noise in phone calls. The wearable still arrives with support for Bluetooth 5.2, low latency mode of 499 ms and dynamic drivers de 10 mm, which help to improve the quality of bass sounds. However, it only supports the AAC codec.
(Image: Playback/OnePlus)
In terms of autonomy, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is capable of 38 mAh on each side, which offers a durability of up to 5 hours with the ANC turned on or 7 hours with the feature turned off. Already your charging case with 499 mAh can increase these durations up to 27 and 38 hours, respectively. The brand also highlights that the Warp Charge quick charge still guarantees another 5 hours of music playback with a charge of minutes from the case and headphones.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!