ENJOY | MacBook Air with M1 chip is cheaper by up to 10 installments without interest

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
Apple made a big change in its notebook lineup by replacing the processors used in the MacBook for its new M1 chip, made with technology developed by the company itself. This novelty has everything to revolutionize the use of the company’s computers, delivering a performance far superior to older models and batteries that can last 18 hours away from the power outlet.
With such a heavy investment in a chip that will be the future of the notebook line and The company’s PCs, the new MacBooks with an M1 chip are the right choice for anyone thinking of purchasing an Apple computer. After all, the company has already confirmed that it intends to put its own technology in the next releases and gradually leave behind the old Macs with Intel chips.
Currently, it’s worth taking advantage of the price of the new MacBook Air on Amazon, where it can be purchased in installments 20 times totally interest-free, a payment facility that is not always available on products in this price range.
About the MacBook Air M1
Want free shipping anywhere in Brazil and no minimum purchase value?

Sounds too good to be true, but believe me, it's possible: we're talking about Amazon Prime, a subscription service that, in addition to allowing you to buy any product identified with the Prime seal without paying anything for shipping — and with no minimum purchase value — still offers a series of other advantages in a true combo of services! Prime subscribers receive their purchases faster and also get to know about deals lightning ahead of everyone else. And the advantages continue: Amazon Prime also gives access to entertainment services such as Prime Video (competitor with Netflix, with original and exclusive content), Prime Music (competitor with Spotify), Prime Reading (with many digital books and magazines) and Prime Gaming (premium version of the streaming games platform). In other words: for a fixed monthly fee, you have access to all this and also have advantages in the store virtual! But now comes even better news: the first 89 days of subscription are free , and you can cancel at any time without any penalty. The monthly subscription costs R$ 9,90 after the free period, and if you already If you fall in love with the service during the first few days of testing, you can choose the annual subscription of R$ 25,90 — by doing this, you save 20% compared to the monthly payment!
