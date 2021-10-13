ENJOY | MacBook Air with M1 chip is cheaper by up to 10 installments without interest

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Apple made a big change in its notebook lineup by replacing the processors used in the MacBook for its new M1 chip, made with technology developed by the company itself. This novelty has everything to revolutionize the use of the company’s computers, delivering a performance far superior to older models and batteries that can last 18 hours away from the power outlet.

With such a heavy investment in a chip that will be the future of the notebook line and The company’s PCs, the new MacBooks with an M1 chip are the right choice for anyone thinking of purchasing an Apple computer. After all, the company has already confirmed that it intends to put its own technology in the next releases and gradually leave behind the old Macs with Intel chips.

Currently, it’s worth taking advantage of the price of the new MacBook Air on Amazon, where it can be purchased in installments 20 times totally interest-free, a payment facility that is not always available on products in this price range.