FDA warns restaurants and food factories to reduce sodium

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
2
fda-warns-restaurants-and-food-factories-to-reduce-sodium

In the US, the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for monitoring the manufacture of medicines and food. And this Wednesday (10), the agency published new guidelines aimed at restaurants and food factories. Basically, the alert is to reduce sodium, a substance very present in salt. The FDA’s idea is to reduce the average daily sodium intake by 10% over the next two and a half years.

  • Reducing sodium in processed foods can save R$1.1 billion for the SUS
  • What happens to the organism when we eat too much salt?
  • What happens if you swallow 1 gram of each element in the periodic table?

    • High salt intake in the US is associated with alarming rates of high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure. According to the FDA itself, more than 4 out of each adults in the country in question have high blood pressure.

    Much of this excess sodium, about 44%, comes from processed foods ​​and packaged and served meals in restaurants. In the statement announcing the new guidelines, Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, says this is the first step in an entire campaign aimed at gradually reducing the nation’s sodium intake to get as close as possible to what is recommended: 2.3 grams of sodium per day.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: furmanphoto/envato)516639

    The FDA estimate is to reduce sodium intake by about % over ten years can save 70 thousand lives. Experts recommend mandatory limits for sodium, but recognize that this is still an arduous task.

    Source: FDA via The New York Times

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 516639

    516639 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Belarus’ migrant game confused Europe! Here are the emerging images of immigrants

    Belarus’ migrant game confused Europe! Here are the emerging images of immigrants

    August 23, 2021
    Photo of Chrome tests feature that increases online shopping security

    Chrome tests feature that increases online shopping security

    September 28, 2021
    Photo of Bitcoin Market eliminates withdrawal fees for transfers in reais

    Bitcoin Market eliminates withdrawal fees for transfers in reais

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Promising technique uses chlorine to make solar panels more efficient

    Promising technique uses chlorine to make solar panels more efficient

    September 23, 2021
    Back to top button