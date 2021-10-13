fda-warns-restaurants-and-food-factories-to-reduce-sodium

In the US, the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for monitoring the manufacture of medicines and food. And this Wednesday (10), the agency published new guidelines aimed at restaurants and food factories. Basically, the alert is to reduce sodium, a substance very present in salt. The FDA’s idea is to reduce the average daily sodium intake by 10% over the next two and a half years.

High salt intake in the US is associated with alarming rates of high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure. According to the FDA itself, more than 4 out of each adults in the country in question have high blood pressure.

Much of this excess sodium, about 44%, comes from processed foods ​​and packaged and served meals in restaurants. In the statement announcing the new guidelines, Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, says this is the first step in an entire campaign aimed at gradually reducing the nation’s sodium intake to get as close as possible to what is recommended: 2.3 grams of sodium per day.