anker-launches-bluetooth-headphones-and-speaker-in-brazil

Anker — a popular brand in the mobile and electronics accessories market — has just announced the launch of three new products in the Brazilian market — there are two models of headphones and a Bluetooth speaker. The two wearable devices come with a supra-auricular design and offer autonomy for up to 55 hours of use, while the speaker has a small, minimalist look and is ideal for carrying around.

Anker introduces wireless headphones with audio that adapts to every type of ear

Amazfit to re-release wireless headphones that detect posture problems Audio Technica launches two headsets aimed at gamers, with lightweight construction



Starting with the headphones, the first model is the Anker Soundcore Life Q10. The wearable arrives with 10 mm drivers and high resolution certification for quality fuller audio. Another advantage is that its battery offers up to 50 hours of playback and with only five minutes of charge it’s possible to have another five hours of duration.