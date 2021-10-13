Anker launches Bluetooth headphones and speaker in Brazil
Anker — a popular brand in the mobile and electronics accessories market — has just announced the launch of three new products in the Brazilian market — there are two models of headphones and a Bluetooth speaker. The two wearable devices come with a supra-auricular design and offer autonomy for up to 55 hours of use, while the speaker has a small, minimalist look and is ideal for carrying around.
Starting with the headphones, the first model is the Anker Soundcore Life Q10. The wearable arrives with 10 mm drivers and high resolution certification for quality fuller audio. Another advantage is that its battery offers up to 50 hours of playback and with only five minutes of charge it’s possible to have another five hours of duration.
The second headset, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20, it has active noise cancellation with a reduction level of up to 90%. It arrives with Hi-Res certification for high quality audio and offers an autonomy of up to 20 hours of use, featuring a built-in microphone and special pillows for greater comfort, as they feature memory foam and rotating joints.
Another common advantage between the models is that both have BassUp technology, The brand’s own feature that analyzes low-frequency audio in real-time to automatically boost bass levels.
Finally, the brand also presents its Bluetooth speaker Anker SC Icon Mini, which has a power of 3 W and passive subwoofer, which promise a crystal clear sound and more powerful bass. Its small design, which, according to the brand, is “smaller than a playing card” ensures its transport to various locations and the accessory has autonomy for about eight hours of reproduction.