Syncing Podcasts with Apple Watch

Using Apple Watch to listen to your favorite podcasts is a great option for those who don’t carry their iPhone with them all the time. Apple’s smart watch makes your favorite programs available for listening to them at any time — you just need to be connected to a bluetooth headset.

    • It’s important to know at first that the Podcasts app for Apple Watch is an extension of its iPhone version. That is, you’ll need to use the iPhone app to correctly set up the shows and episodes you want to sync offline. If you have any questions, don’t worry, we’re ahead and we’ve prepared a tutorial with everything about Apple Podcasts.

    So, follow all the programs and save all the episodes you like best in the Podcasts . All this will be important for you to be able to sync them correctly on the Apple Watch, after all, it is a very simplified version of the iPhone app.

    A connection is enough though with the internet the app will display all episodes of your favorite podcasts. If you want to listen to them offline, however, the smartwatch will only download the last three released on each station you want to sync. You can even sync a random episode by saving it to iPhone Podcasts. Here’s how to easily sync your favorite podcasts with Apple Watch.

    Step 1: on the iPhone, go to the Settings app, go to “Podcasts” and activate the option “Sync Podcasts”.

    Check if the Podcasts app is allowing synchronization – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    In the Watch app, still on the iPhone, tap the “My Watch” tab and enter the “Podcasts” section .

    Enter the Podcasts app section on the Watch – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 3: in “Add Episodes From”, choose the “Custom” option. Below, activate the slider in the program you want to sync with Apple Watch. Activate the “Saved” option if you choose to view specific episodes of the podcasts.

    Choose the podcasts you want to sync to Apple Watch – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    After listening to podcast episodes on Apple Watch, they are automatically removed to save device space. All sync is done while the smart watch is connected to the charger. Enjoy!

