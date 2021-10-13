last-season-of-narcos:-mexico-wins-trailer;-watch

It is worth noting that Diego Luna is not present in this third and last season , but several stars will return, as well as a new cast as well. Benito Antonio “Bad Bunny” Martinez Ocasio is one of the main standouts, making his debut in Narcos: Mexico

as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang dubbed the “Narco Juniors,” which involves wealthy, well-connected high society children who fell from cartel life for money, drugs and violence. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

From the regular cast, actors Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa return to the plot.

