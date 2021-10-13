Last season of Narcos: Mexico wins trailer; watch

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
1
last-season-of-narcos:-mexico-wins-trailer;-watch

Netflix released this week the newest trailer for Narcos: Mexico

  • , whose plot will end in season three. The new episodes will be set in 516491, just when the globalization of drug trafficking begins to take on more fervor.

    • At 10 Netflix’s best original comedy series

      • As10 best romantic comedies available on Netflix

        Documentaries about crime for you to watch on Netflix

        The story will follow after the arrest of Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), as the newly independent cartels struggle to survive the political upheavals and escalation of violence with the emergence of a new generation of Mexican bosses in this market. In this internal war, each arrest and murder only leaves the characters’ goals further from being achieved.

    • (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    It is worth noting that Diego Luna is not present in this third and last season , but several stars will return, as well as a new cast as well. Benito Antonio “Bad Bunny” Martinez Ocasio is one of the main standouts, making his debut in Narcos: Mexico

  • as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang dubbed the “Narco Juniors,” which involves wealthy, well-connected high society children who fell from cartel life for money, drugs and violence.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

  • Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

    • From the regular cast, actors Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa return to the plot.

    516491

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    • For only R$ 9,90 you can buy with free shipping on Amazon and take it easy movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 30 days!516493

    The two seasons of Narcos: Mexico are available in the streaming catalog. Netflix revealed that the third season hits the platform on November 5.

    Source: Netflix Brasil

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Brazilians will now be able to enter Germany with a negative covid test.

    Brazilians will now be able to enter Germany with a negative covid test.

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Apple denies that gelatinous effect on the screen of the new iPad Mini 6 requires repair

    Apple denies that gelatinous effect on the screen of the new iPad Mini 6 requires repair

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of EA may break deal with FIFA and rename football games

    EA may break deal with FIFA and rename football games

    October 7, 2021
    Photo of LG Introduces 136-inch LED TV for High-Luxury Environments

    LG Introduces 136-inch LED TV for High-Luxury Environments

    October 7, 2021
    Back to top button