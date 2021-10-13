gamer-keyboard:-how-to-choose-the-best-one-for-you

How we made the selection

I have been playing FPS games for over ten years, including having already participated in a team e-sports professional. The keyboard has always been a very serious matter for me, mainly because, in a competitive match, the response time of actions becomes essential for victory.

I had the opportunity to test several mechanical keyboards throughout this period, having good (and not so good) experiences with this type of product.

This list can also be updated at any time, in case there is a need to change or inclusion of new products.

Differences between conventional keyboard and mechanical keyboard

Explaining in more detail, membrane keyboards have a rubber coating between the key and the circuit board, which recognizes when the user presses one of them to write. This only existing barrier (rubber), despite being responsive, has great latency (response time), which is not interesting when we are playing.

Everyone has had an experience in which they performed a command with that kind of keyboard in the game, and unfortunately ended up dying because the action response didn’t come in time. Besides, over the years, this rubberized coating — available on very simple keyboards — ends up drying and hardening, causing several problems in use, even in ordinary activities and without great demands. Something not at all pleasant.