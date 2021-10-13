The Mandalorian | Season 3 finally starts recording

2021 was not a year of so many news for fans of live-action productions of Star Wars. It is known that highly anticipated series such as Andor, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi

are scheduled for premieres 2021 and that the production priority ended up pushing the recordings of the new episodes of The Mandalorian a little further forward.

The good news now is that fans can already expect news from now on, seen that the third season has finally started to be filmed. The information was officially confirmed by actor Carl Weathers on Twitter.

“The Mandalorian, season three starts for the one who writes to you tomorrow. Greeg Karga is back on Disney+”, wrote Weathers. The actor plays Greef Karga in the plot, leader of the Bounty Hunters Guild who provides the Mandalorian with the reward that leads him to meet Grogu.

At the beginning of the year, there was information that the series’ third season would begin shooting on April 5th. In June, Pedro Pascal, who plays Din Djarin, revealed that the cast had not yet entered the studio to start shooting the new episodes.

(Image: Disclosure / Lucasfilm)