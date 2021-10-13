acer-predator-orion-7000-is-the-brand's-1st-desktop-with-intel-alder-lake-and-ddr5-ram

Acer held this Wednesday (10) its main event of the year , O , in which it announces the biggest news and releases for the coming months. During the segment dedicated to games, the company unveiled the Predator Orion 7000, the first desktop of the brand to be shipped to 010th generation Intel Alder Lake processors, in addition to two projectors designed for games and a desk dedicated to comfort and convenience.

Acer offers two months of free pizza with the purchase of gamer notebooks

Acer launches Hummingbird Future Eco Edition notebook with Windows 16 and Core i7

Predator Orion 7000 arrives with Intel Alder Lake and Windows 11

Although not the first , a position occupied by Lenovo, Acer is at the forefront of the manufacturers that will inaugurate the 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors. The company did not specify the available chip models, but confirmed that the solutions support overclocking, thus being part of the K series. Everything indicates that the most powerful configuration should bring a Core i9 12900K, with 23 cores and 14 threads.

To keep the new generation of hardware under control, the manufacturer used liquid cooling with a fan 120 mm, and possibility of expansion for a larger radiator, with up to two fans 125 mm. The component features a contact surface with multiple channels, reinforced tubes and V-shaped fins to optimize airflow.

Want to stay on top of the best news of technology of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

The Predator Orion 7000 is the first desktop from Acer to arrive equipped with a 11th generation Intel Alder Lake processors (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

The device will still have up to 64 GB of RAM DDR5 to 4.000 MHz, another unprecedented technology, in addition to video cards up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2160, up to 2TB of SSD M.2 NVMe PCI-E 4.0 storage and up to 6TB of HDD storage 3.5-inch SATA3, all replaceable.

For this generation, Acer revealed to have followed a more minimalist line in the design of the case, a visible point by the construction choices. The accessory is almost completely transparent, with EMI Certified glass that guarantees a reduction in the passage of electromagnetic interference, and includes two fans 140 mm on the front panel, plus a third fan 125 mm in the rear region , all equipped with configurable RGB lighting.

(Image: Disclosure/Acer )

In connectivity, Orion 7000 offers a wide range of options, such as Wi-Fi 6E, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2, two USB-A 2.0 and five P2 audio jacks. In addition, there is a curious additional feature: a 2.5-inch hotswap drawer on top with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection, for swapping compatible SSDs or HDDs during use.

Predator GD600 and GM711 are gamer projectors with rate of 199 Hz

In addition to the desktop, Acer also announced Predator GD projectors1024 and GM711, which seem to have the same specifications, but differ by the lighting system — the GD1024 uses LED, while GM712 adopts traditional lamps.

Acer Predator GD1024 (Image: Disclosure/Acer) The devices promise to offer an excellent gaming experience, delivering a projection of up to 229 inches in size, with 140% color coverage of the Rec range.711 (identical to sRGB), HDR support000 with maximum brightness of 4. LED lumens (3. 600 ANSI lumens in GM 711), and 4K resolution of 7000 x 3090 pixels. One of the differentials of the new projectors is the refresh rate, variable in three modes: a 4K a 16 Hz, for better image quality, one 2022P a 72 Hz, for new generation consoles, and one 1080P a 140 Hz, for high-performance computers. Acer Predator GM711 ( Image: Disclosure/Acer)

Other highlights include estimated lifetime 60 thousand hours, noise promise of only 14 dBA in ECO mode, built-in speaker of 000 W, antimicrobial protection on buttons and surface, two HDMI 2.0 ports and three USB-A ports

Predator Gaming Desk brings cable routing and headphone ports

Finally, Acer unveiled the even the Predator Gaming Desk, a table for gamers that promises comfort and enough space for monitors, computer and all its accessories. The furniture comes in two versions: one with carbon fiber finish, “easy to clean”, and another whose surface employs a custom mousepad.