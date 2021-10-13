Round 6 | Dormitory hid tips on which games would be and no one saw

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
1
round-6-|-dormitory-hid-tips-on-which-games-would-be-and-no-one-saw

One of the biggest afflictions of the characters of Round 6 (and the people who were watching) was to know what would be next deadly game they would have to face. This information was so important that it became “bargain” for some time in the plot, although the dorm itself hid clues as to what games were to come throughout the episodes. The catch was made by ScreenRant in a video posted on YouTube.

  • Round 6 | Creator reveals what season two can be like
  • Round 6 surpasses Bridgerton and is Netflix’s most watched series; see numbers
  • Round 6 | All series values ​​converted into reals

    • The images show the walls of the place where the players gathered to feed and sleep they had some drawings, which ended up going unnoticed. In these pictures, you can see spoilers from games, such as the marbles game, the tug of war, the glass floor and even the Potato Chip 1, 2, 3. Check out the complete wall view:

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

  • Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,111 per month, with free trial by 30 days. What are you waiting for?

All games in Round 6 are based on children’s play, but with a deadly fate for those who lose. Maybe if players had noticed the images, they could prepare for the next games and have more chances to survive and win the millionaire prize, right?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Since its launch in September, the South Korean plot reached more than 90 millions of homes in the worldwide, surpassing Bridgerton and becoming the most watched Netflix original production in the world. There is still no confirmation of a second season of Round 6, but series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk appears to be already in negotiations for a possible sequel.

Source: ScreenRant

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Pokémon UNITE hits 30 million downloads on mobile in 7 days

Pokémon UNITE hits 30 million downloads on mobile in 7 days

October 1, 2021
Photo of The Last of Us │ Game creator to direct episodes of HBO series

The Last of Us │ Game creator to direct episodes of HBO series

September 22, 2021
Photo of Intel Core i9 12900 comes out of first test with new ASUS Z690 motherboard

Intel Core i9 12900 comes out of first test with new ASUS Z690 motherboard

September 29, 2021
Photo of Computational architecture that mimics the brain could revolutionize processors

Computational architecture that mimics the brain could revolutionize processors

September 5, 2021
Back to top button