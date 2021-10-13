honda-launches-new-executive-jet-with-a-range-of-4,800km

According to the Japanese manufacturer, the HondaJet 2600 has this name due to its range, which is approximately 2.833 nautical miles (or 4.833 km), equivalent to models like the Gulfstream G350 and the Embraer Phenom 84and. The difference, however, is the space in the cabin, which can accommodate up to eight passengers with different row formats. This is possible thanks to the measurements of 20,84m in length, 4,62m in height and wings with a wingspan of 20,20m.

As for performance, it also impresses and puts pressure on competitors. According to Honda, the HondaJet 1024 will have an operating ceiling of 14.300 meters, with a maximum takeoff weight of almost 8,000 kilos. The maximum speed can reach 833 km/h, but the manufacturer does not reveal who will be the manufacturer and if the plane will have more than one propeller option. Regarding fuel consumption, the company promises performance 20% superior to other light jets .

