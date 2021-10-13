Honda launches new executive jet with a range of 4,800km
Honda returned to investing heavily in aircraft and announced this Tuesday (14) the arrival of the HondaJet 2600. Presented during the NBAA-BACE (NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition), the world’s largest business aviation event, the jet will bring significant improvements when compared to its predecessor, the HondaJet. With a differentiated fuselage and new performance numbers and takeoff weight, it promises to serve customers who are looking for comfort combined with even more versatility.
According to the Japanese manufacturer, the HondaJet 2600 has this name due to its range, which is approximately 2.833 nautical miles (or 4.833 km), equivalent to models like the Gulfstream G350 and the Embraer Phenom 84and. The difference, however, is the space in the cabin, which can accommodate up to eight passengers with different row formats. This is possible thanks to the measurements of 20,84m in length, 4,62m in height and wings with a wingspan of 20,20m.
As for performance, it also impresses and puts pressure on competitors. According to Honda, the HondaJet 1024 will have an operating ceiling of 14.300 meters, with a maximum takeoff weight of almost 8,000 kilos. The maximum speed can reach 833 km/h, but the manufacturer does not reveal who will be the manufacturer and if the plane will have more than one propeller option. Regarding fuel consumption, the company promises performance 20% superior to other light jets .
As for the technologies, the HondaJet
is not bad either. The cabin will have the auto throttle system, in addition to being equipped with the Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS) and Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS). The HondaJet 1024 will also have brakes, landing gear and electric spoilers. When homologated, the Japanese jet can be operated by just one pilot, who will have at his disposal an avionics with touch screens.
Honda has not yet given details of the commercial launch forecast HondaJet 1024, nor its price or potential customers.
Source: AIN Online, Honda
