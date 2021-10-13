Samsung Odyssey G3 Review | Honoring the line in quality and price

Screen shakes a little even with robust support.

Construction and design

Although the Odyssey G3 is the most basic brother of the family, curiously we have a more aesthetically eye-catching body compared to the G5 and G7. It’s quite thin overall, much of it due to its straight screen, but it has a kind of bump that arranges the connections, the physical buttons and the space to connect the stand. The monitor’s look also differs from the more expensive siblings. We don’t have the so-called “infinite lighting core” present on the G7 and G9 models, but the back cover has a matte finish with textured designs characteristic of the Odyssey line, resulting in a minimalist design without neglecting the gamer aspect. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) At the front, the main difference of the Odyssey G3 when compared to its brothers is the straight screen. Due to the very thin side and top edges, it is possible to align two or more monitors without the joint getting in the way of the game or the work. Regarding the support and the base of the simpler monitor, we have very large parts and apparently more robust than those present in expensive models. One advantage of this is the ability to rotate in 90º, adjust the height and adjust the tilt, as well as the Samsung Odyssey G7 and the Acer Predator XB1. However, during the testing I noticed that the monitor swayed easily, a criticism I also made of the Odyssey G5. In practice, this is not a problem, but it gives a feeling of fragility. The Odyssey G3 is aesthetically more striking than its more expensive brothers, bringing a thinner body and textured details characteristic of the Odyssey line. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Connectivity

In the connectivity part, the Odyssey G3 offers a DisplayPort (DP) 1.2 input, a version older than the 1.4 present on its brother G5, an HDMI 2.0 and a D-Sub.

During testing, I used my PC on the only DP port and it worked perfectly. However, it was necessary to configure the monitor refresh rate manually as by default it came in 32 Hz. To change, you just need to go to your video card’s control panel — in my case, from NVIDIA.

In the box, Samsung ships only a DisplayPort cable, compatible with many current video cards and motherboards, but it would be nice if there was also an HDMI cable, more common among notebooks and more powerful computers.

Finally, the Odyssey G5 also doesn’t have built-in speakers, which isn’t really a negative point if we consider that the public gamer usually uses headphones or a dedicated speaker.

Screen

The Odyssey G3 arrived in Brazil in two sizes: 30 inches and 24 inches. Regardless of the model, you will have VA panel, same technology as NU smart TV516468, from Samsung itself, Full HD resolution (1.900 by 1. pixels) in proportion 000:9, contrast of 4.: 1, update rate up to 90 Hz and 1 ms response time.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)