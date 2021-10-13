Samsung Odyssey G3 Review | Honoring the line in quality and price
The Odyssey G3 was launched in the Brazilian market in September this year as the most affordable gaming monitor from Samsung’s Odyssey family. It loses several features of more expensive models, such as curved screen 165 Hz, LEDs on the back and more advanced connections, but it promises to be a good monitor 144 Hz.
- Fine and elegant design; Screen 144 Quality Hz;
- Setting Options.
- Ghost effect when scrolling on some pages;
- Screen shakes a little even with robust support.
Construction and design
Connectivity
In the connectivity part, the Odyssey G3 offers a DisplayPort (DP) 1.2 input, a version older than the 1.4 present on its brother G5, an HDMI 2.0 and a D-Sub.
During testing, I used my PC on the only DP port and it worked perfectly. However, it was necessary to configure the monitor refresh rate manually as by default it came in 32 Hz. To change, you just need to go to your video card’s control panel — in my case, from NVIDIA.
In the box, Samsung ships only a DisplayPort cable, compatible with many current video cards and motherboards, but it would be nice if there was also an HDMI cable, more common among notebooks and more powerful computers.
Finally, the Odyssey G5 also doesn’t have built-in speakers, which isn’t really a negative point if we consider that the public gamer usually uses headphones or a dedicated speaker.
Screen
The Odyssey G3 arrived in Brazil in two sizes: 30 inches and 24 inches. Regardless of the model, you will have VA panel, Full HD resolution in proportion 16:9, contrast of 3000:1, update rate up to 144 Hz and 1 ms response time.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Overall, I really liked the colors of the Odyssey G5. In the contrast test, performed on the Lagom LCD website with the monitor’s default settings, I was able to distinguish all frames approximately equal in brightness across the range from 1 to 32 and in all colors, including darker differences and
In another test, this time to determine the black levels, it was also possible to identify all the frames, from the darkest to the lightest — on a monitor that is deficient in this In this regard, the image would show generally equal squares at the black level.
The lack of viewing angle, characteristic of the VA panel, detracts a little from the image quality, making the colors washed out and without much definition, but that’s not quite a negative point — after all, we usually look at the monitor from the front.
The model we received for testing was the one from 24 inches, size I consider ideal for Full HD resolution. As with other similar monitors, it is already possible to see the pixels on the screen, especially in lighter content. Maybe the G3 of 30 inches offers better image definition.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Another point where the G3 doesn’t stand out much is in the maximum brightness, lower to other competing models such as HERO G2. In practice, however, viewing remains great, even in strong sunlight.
In games, the monitor offers the basics for having a pleasant game: 144 Hz update rate and 1 ms response time. I've tested games like Fortnite, Overwatch and CS:GO, and they all performed extremely fluidly.
While browsing web pages like Twitter and Facebook, however, I noticed a sort of ghosting, as if the fonts and images were melting. I don’t know if this was a defect in my test unit — even because I had never seen it on other monitors 165 Hz — but it is important to register.
The Odyssey G3 has a great screen for both playing and working. The brightness isn't as intense as on more expensive models, but the contrast is interesting, and the black levels pleasant. The combination of 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time is another hit, ensuring an interesting gameplay.
If you have a graphics card from AMD, the technology FreeSync Premium promises a much more satisfying gaming experience , as it synchronizes the monitor and the GPU to reduce screen lockup, flickering and delays.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Direct competitors
Samsung has released the Odyssey G3 from 24 inches for around R$ 2,400. Just over a month after the presentation, the monitors had a price drop, reaching just under R$1,900 in the case of the G3 of 24".
For this price, the Odyssey G3 competes with the AOC HERO 24G2.
The Odyssey G3 and the HERO 24G2 are very similar: both bring an update rate of 144 Hz, 1 ms response time, robust construction — with the same opening for cable routing — and a variety of adjustment options. The Samsung monitor takes advantage mainly of the most satisfactory image quality in the default settings, while the AOC monitor needs to be calibrated first.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Regarding the option of Gigabyte, the Odyssey G3 also doesn’t differ much in build quality and technologies. A very positive point from G24F-SA is the number of accessories that come in the box, including HDMI, DisplayPort and USB cables.
Conclusion
The Odyssey G3 is an intermediate gamer monitor that honors Samsung’s Odyssey line with a good build and image quality. Aside from the ghosting I witnessed when browsing webpages and the Full HD resolution on such a big screen, the monitor delivers great colors, nice brightness and interesting contrast.
The main problem with the monitor — and the Odyssey line in general — is the price. Samsung asks for a high value given the settings it delivers. Even with price reductions, I would not recommend it among other monitors 144 Hz of quality that cost less, such as AOC HERO 24G2.
The setting changes a little with the Odyssey G3 of 24 inches. If you don't mind a slightly smaller screen, it's a pretty cool option in the R$1,900 range.
But, after all, does the Odyssey G3 honor the Odyssey family of Samsung? I have been testing the gamer monitor for a few days and share my impressions in the next few paragraphs.
Remembering that if you are interested in the Samsung Odyssey G3 at the end of this review, we will leave reliable purchase links. Here we go?
