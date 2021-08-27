Last minute: Afghanistan statement from Italy

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, many countries started evacuation operations from Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital, Kabul.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the last Italian plane had left Kabul and stated that the evacuation operations were completed. While it was stated that Afghan civilians, Italian diplomats and military officials were on the last Italian plane, 4,900 Afghans have been evacuated to Italy so far.

