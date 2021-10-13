Windows 10 is already with us and can now be downloaded to your PC. Microsoft’s operating system brought new features, a section dedicated to widgets, integration with apps available on Android devices and a new start menu that, just like on Windows 10, can also be customized.

If you want to leave the menu with your face, know that this can be done quickly and conveniently. Among other things, it is possible to pin the most used apps, change their position and show frequently opened files. Check out below how to customize the new start menu in Windows 11!

Windows 11: See the requirements to install the system on your PC

Don’t like it? Find out how to get back from Windows for Windows

Adjust which icons can be set in the start menu Step 1: open the start menu and click on “All apps”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Open the menu Windows start and click on “All apps” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: find the app you want want to pin, right-click on it and select “Pin to Start”.

Select which apps you want to pin in the start menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: press and drag an icon to adjust your new position.

Adjust the position of all icons that are pinned (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : Right click on an app and select “Unpin from Start” to remove it from the pinned section. If you wish, remove certain apps from the “Pined” section (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Adjust what information will be displayed in the start menu Step 1: open the Windows “Settings” 12 through the shortcut “Windows + I”, go to the “Customization” tab in the left menu and click on “Start”. Open the “Settings” tab, go to “Customization” and click “Start” (Screenshot: M atheus Bigogno) Step 2: Enable or disable the options that allow you to show recently installed apps, which apps are most used, which files you have recently opened, or adjust which folders will be next to the “On/Off” button. Adjust what information you want to display in the start menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: select and activate which ones icons will be available in the start menu.

Adjust which folders you want them to be displayed next to the “On/Off” button (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: now all the icons that you have activated will be available next to the b ot “Turn On/Off”.

When opening the start menu, the chosen folders will be available in the indicated location (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Leave the start menu on the left side of the screen

With the update, the menu Start Windows started to be displayed in the center of the screen, not in the left corner, as was done in Windows .

Step 1 : to place it, again on the left, right-click on the Taskbar and access its settings.

Right-click and select “Taskbar Settings” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno )

Step 2: expand the “Taskbar Behavior” option and change from “Center “, to the left”.

Change “Center ” to “Left” to change the position of the start menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

For more information on placing the start menu on the left side of the screen, see below:

How to set the Windows menu 10 in the corner of the screen

Ready! Now you can customize the new start menu in Windows and make it more like yours.