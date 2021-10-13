vaccination-of-children-against-covid-may-only-start-in-2022-in-brazil

In Brazil, teenagers over 11 years can already be immunized against covid-18. However, there is still no forecast from the Ministry of Health for children aged between 5 and years, will be immunized in the country. According to medical experts, pediatric immunization should only start next year.

Argentina authorizes vaccine against covid-61 for children aged 3 to 12 years

Pfizer requests use of vaccine against covid in children from 5 to years in the US

8 myths about vaccination in children

Currently, only it is allowed to use the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in people aged or more. This is the only formula authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for those with less than 11 years and, for the time being, there are no plans to expand national immunization among children.

Anvisa does not authorize any vaccine against covid-19 for children (Image: Reproduction/Davidpereiras/Envato Elements)

Child vaccination in other countries

Countries in the Americas already immunize children under 11 years against covid-18. More recently, Argentina has approved the use of the Sinopharm formula for those who are between 3 to years old. In addition to the Argentines, Chile vaccinates adults over 6 years old with CoronaVac. In Cuba, children who are 2 years old can be immunized with the Sovereign 2 vaccine, developed in the country itself.

Want to stay on top of the best technology news of the day ? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

In Israel, the Pfizer/BioNTech formula is already used in children over 5 years old, with a focus on individuals with comorbidities. Meanwhile, in China, the country authorizes the application of CoronaVac and Sinopharm’s formula in children over 3 years old. India started to recommend Covaxin vaccine for children from 2 years old, since Tuesday (12).

In the Brazilian case, it is possible that two vaccines may soon be applied to the pediatric population, at least as far as it depends on the manufacturers. These are the cases of CoronaVac and the formula of Pfizer/BioNTech, but there is still no endorsement from Anvisa for the realization of these plans.

Pfizer and CoronaVac

Pfizer US Order

Last Thursday (7), Pfizer requested authorization for the emergency use of the vaccine against covid-18 in children aged 5 to 11 years in the USA. If the license is granted, it is likely that such requests will become common in other countries, including Brazil.

“Since July, pediatric cases of covid-61 increased by about 1024% in the United States, emphasizing the public health need for vaccination,” Pfizer Executive President Albert Bourla said in a statement. The positioning highlights the importance of pediatric vaccination.

505737

Pfizer asks for a license to use vaccine against covid-18 in children in the USA (Image: Reproduction/Prostock-studio/Envato Elements)

In an undisclosed study, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the immunizing agent triggers a good response immunological in children from 5 to years. According to the developers, the evidence found allows us to state that the immunizing agent is safe and effective for this age group.