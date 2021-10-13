ea-and-fifpro-renew-partnership-for-football-games

ELECTRONIC ARTS announced the renewal of its partnership with FIFPRO, the global representative of professional football athletes. The collaboration between the companies allows the license of more than 150 millions of athletes from around the world to the football simulation franchise, which can rename to EA Sports FC.

Along with the names and appearances of the players, the collaboration between the company of games and the organization also allows the use of the names, visual identities and logos of the UEFA Champions League (Champions League), CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League (English Championship), Bundesliga (German Championship) and LaLiga Santander (Spanish Championship ).

It remains to be seen whether EA will also maintain the partnership with FIFA or change the name of the franchise. FIFA is the latest release in the series and is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

