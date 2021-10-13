recall-of-chevrolet-bolt-will-cost-a-fortune;-who-will-pay-the-billion-dollar-bill?

The Chevrolet Bolt was remanufactured by General Motors after the recall period carried out by the assembler, caused due to serious failures in the batteries and that made all models of the electric car ever made to be called. This entire process cost GM a fortune, with figures estimated at $2 billion. However, an agreement with LG, responsible for the batteries, will make this bill much smoother for the Americans.

For having been “responsible” for the failures, LG will refund something in the home of the $1.9 billion to GM, far more than the $1 billion estimated by the automaker at the start of the recall. This value, according to the companies, refers to all operating costs involved in the repair procedure for cars. It is not known, however, whether possible compensation for the time without sales of the automobile was included in the agreement, which has just received a major restyle.

“LG is a valuable supplier and respected from GM and we are pleased to reach this agreement. Our engineering and manufacturing teams continue to collaborate to accelerate production of new battery modules and we hope to begin repairing customers’ vehicles this month,” said Shilpan Amin, vice president -President of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors, in an official statement.

The new Chevrolet Bolt had its arrival in Brazil estimated for the month of September, but, with these delays, this deadline had to be revised. Apparently, the official launch should take place at the end of the year. The electric model, the only GM sold in the country, will arrive with aesthetic and finishing changes, but the performance will be the same, with the great set of 36 horsepower, 35, 7 kgfm of torque and autonomy of 203km.

Source: General Motors