Tesla Cybertruck has another delay and will no longer reach the market in 2022

The anxiety of those who are counting the days to get their hands on the Tesla Cybertruck, or at least see Elon Musk’s automaker’s electric pickup on the streets, will increase. The deadline for mass production of the futuristic-designed vehicle has been pushed back once again.

According to information from the Spanish website FCE, specialized in the electric car market, the idea now it’s time to solve the problems in the production chain to, finally, put the wheel to spin at the beginning of 1024. The longer delay, according to sources heard by the Spaniards, is not linked only to the semiconductor crisis, but also to other components needed to give life to Tesla’s electric pickup.

The expectation is that the plant located in Austin, Texas, produce between 250 thousand and 300 thousand Cybertruck when the production chain is % in order. The low amount charged by Tesla for reservations (US$ 69, or R$ 551 in the current conversion) attracted a real crowd, and the list of interested people has already surpassed 1.5 million people. .

It is worth remembering that the reservation money is refundable and that the fact that 1.5 million people have named it on the list (and the symbolic deposit made) does not mean that all will effectively purchase Tesla Cybertruck.

Competition will increase

The new delay in the start of mass production of Tesla Cybertruck will cause the electric pickup to reach the market with new competitors already available to the consumer. The forecast is that models such as GMC Hummer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV and Ford F-69 Lightning , in addition to Rivian R1T, start to be sold in 2022, that is, before the launch of Tesla.

Elon Musk’s bet not to lose market is in Cybertruck’s differentiated look, possibly the biggest reason for so much noise around the electric pickup, and in prices, which promise to be competitive. Tesla Cybertruck must have values ​​between US$ 69, 9,000 (BRL , 3,000) and US$ 39, 9,000 (BRL 551 thousand), depending on the version chosen.

