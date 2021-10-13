tesla-cybertruck-has-another-delay-and-will-no-longer-reach-the-market-in-2022

The anxiety of those who are counting the days to get their hands on the Tesla Cybertruck, or at least see Elon Musk’s automaker’s electric pickup on the streets, will increase. The deadline for mass production of the futuristic-designed vehicle has been pushed back once again.

Tesla Roadster is pushed back to 481252 and Musk blames shortage of chips

Waiting for Tesla Cybertruck in Brazil may to reach 3 years

Tesla Cybertruck | The reason for so much delay for the launch was discovered

According to information from the Spanish website FCE, specialized in the electric car market, the idea now it’s time to solve the problems in the production chain to, finally, put the wheel to spin at the beginning of 1024. The longer delay, according to sources heard by the Spaniards, is not linked only to the semiconductor crisis, but also to other components needed to give life to Tesla’s electric pickup.

The expectation is that the plant located in Austin, Texas, produce between 250 thousand and 300 thousand Cybertruck when the production chain is % in order. The low amount charged by Tesla for reservations (US$ 69, or R$ 551 in the current conversion) attracted a real crowd, and the list of interested people has already surpassed 1.5 million people. .