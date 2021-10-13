google-could-become-a-rival-to-twitter-in-terms-of-real-time-news

Social networks are today one of the main ways of disseminating breaking news: on Twitter or Instagram, for example, people can disclose a fact in a few seconds until they take it. Immense proportions. Today, Google’s search engine has two tools to help inform people, the social media feed and Google News, but that doesn’t seem enough for the company.

Google’s artificial intelligence promises to transform journalistic scrutiny New Google features will help users preserve the environment

Google explains how the site works to deliver exactly what you are looking for

A Research platform may soon feature a feature called “Big Moments” to change the way people consume news materials. In the current scenario, the company usually lists subjects of interest to the user in the portals where he accesses the most, but that does not mean that this is a “hot” text, material about a fact that has just occurred.

Today , Google tries to organize the most important and recent news, but does not display the information in chronological or intuitive order (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

In practice, this more instant news can end up getting lost amidst so many articles that interest you, which can make you out-of-date on the facts of the latest hour. On social networks, you can follow the development of facts with hashtags or with the targeting of the algorithm, created to show more and more related content, but the search engine is a little different in this regard.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The idea of ​​Big Moments is provide real-time updates on something in progress, with the ability to see the entire historical context from the beginning to the latest information, such as statistics of deaths and injuries in an accident or the number of votes counted during an electoral process. All this contextualization will allow the user to know everything about that fact in an organized way and in the correct order, which facilitates understanding.

A dose of humanity to machines

Google’s goal is to insert a little more human intelligence into the process currently managed by its algorithm, by AI and by machine learning. Possibly, there will be a team responsible for detecting relevant facts, based on the increase in research or news portals, to build a kind of specific information hub, as is already the case with climate change and Covid-19.

Twitter performs a function similar to Google’s idea, but focused only in the tweets produced by profiles on the platform (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

This attitude, however, can put the giant against the wall to establish criteria for what may or may not be considered an important event. Will there be a manual with a checklist or will it be up to the editors to define this? Is the Climate Conference as important as the Davos Forum? Will a party’s election caucuses have the same treatment given to its opponent?

For the time being, everything is still in the testing phase, there is no set date for launch and it is unclear if this it would only arrive in the English language or would be expanded to all nations. The fact is that the company can start implementing this new policy in search results and Google News on an experimental basis in a few weeks.

Source: The Information