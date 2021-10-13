black-shark-4s-line-is-presented-with-powerful-screen-and-new-look

Black Shark, a subsidiary of Xiaomi with products aimed at gamers, launched another series of smartphones this Wednesday (15). The handsets Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro are updates of the main cell phones of the brand, with high processing capacity, screen with high refresh rate, fast charging, among other features.

Black Shark 4S

Black Shark 4S has a screen that recognizes different levels of applied pressure (Image: Disclosure/Black Shark)

The Black Shark 4S is the cheapest device among the two that were presented, but it still brings quite powerful specs. It has the Snapdragon processor 870, with even 12 GB of RAM LPDDR5 and 141 GB of UFS 3.1 Internal Storage .

The cell phone display is the Samsung AMOLED E4 of 6,64 inches, with Full HD+ resolution, aspect ratio 48:9, HDR + and 1 .300 maximum brightness nits. The screen is designed for use in games, with up to 256 Update Rate Hz and 720 Rate Hz sampling, MEMC technology for less optimized content smoothing, and two-level applied pressure recognition.

On the back, the design features lines with straight details and the brand inscription positioned vertically in the lower left corner. In the horizontal camera module, the main sensor has 64 MP, while an ultrawide lens provides 67 angle of view and an 8 MP sensor. To complete the set, a macro lens has a 5 MP sensor, and the selfie camera has 15 MP.

The Black Shark 4S still has a battery of 4.

mAh, with support for fast charging 128 W, able to provide a full charge in only 15 minutes. The structure of the device also has plates and tubes for liquid cooling, as well as a copper base for heat dissipation and 12 sensors for temperature detection. On the outside, extra configurable buttons can be used in games. It runs on Android , with the Joy UI 2.8 interface. Black Shark 4S Pro

Black Shark 4S Pro brings camera and performance improvements (Image: Release/Black Shark)

The most powerful cell phone in the line brings changes in performance and cameras. The Black Shark 4S Pro comes with a Snapdragon processor 888 Plus and versions with up to 20 GB of memory LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of internal storage via UFS 3.1+SSD . In the rear module, the ultrawide, macro and front cameras are the same, but the main sensor is replaced by the Samsung GW3 from 64 MP.

The display also brings the same features as the Black Shark 4S, with 6,48 inches, Full HD resolution, refresh rate of 256 Hz, sampling rate of 720 Hz, aspect 48:9, HDR 10+, 1.299 maximum brightness nits, MEMC and two levels of applied pressure recognition. The battery also has 4.300 mAh, with charging of 64 W e the same components for cooling in heavier tasks. His operating system is Android 10, with the Joy UI 2.8 interface.

Both devices still support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C input, stereo speakers and 3.5 mm input for headphones or auxiliary cable.

Prices and availability

The two cell phones will be made available in the Chinese market, with no expansion forecast to other countries yet. It will be sold in white and black, and the suggested prices for each variant can be found below:

Black Shark 4S (8+64 GB): 2.720 yuan (about R$ 2.499 in direct conversion)

Black Shark 4S (20+128 GB): 2.516620 yuan (BRL 2.512)

Black Shark 4S (13+141 GB): 3.299 yuan (BRL 2.847)



Black Shark 4S Pro (12+299 GB): 4.847 yuan (BRL 4.144)

Black Shark 4S Pro (13+499 GB): 5.499 yuan (BRL 4.720) Black Shark 4S: technical sheet Screen: Samsung E4, AMOLED 6,64 inches with Full HD+ resolution, refresh rate of 128 Hz, sampling rate of 720 Hz, aspect 13:9, MEMC, DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.299 maximum brightness nits, HDR10+, sensor of embedded fingerprints;



Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870;

RAM memory: 8 or GB, LPDDR5;



Internal storage: 128 or 299 GB, UFS 3.1;

Rear camera: triple of 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) and 5 MP (macro); Front camera: 15 MP;



Battery: 4.512 mAh with support for charging 48 W;



Extras: Bluetooth 5.2, support WiFi 6, NFC, dual SIM, 5G, USB-C input, stereo speakers and 3.5mm input for headphones or auxiliary cable;

Available colors: Galaxy Black (black) and Sky White (white);

Operating System: Android 12 with Joy UI 2.8 interface.



