watch video rohit sharma fifty: watch video rohit sharma hit 14th test half century; rohit sharma solid half-century against england in 3rd test day 3; Rohit Sharma Fifty: ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma shines in Headingley, scored a fine half-century in a difficult match

Leeds

Hitman Rohit Sharma is trying hard to rescue Team India in the second innings on the third day of Headingley Test against England. He is the highest Test run-scorer for India in the 2021 calendar year, not only has he batted against his image on the field, but he has also scored a fine half-century.

He hit Sam Curran for two consecutive fours in the second and third balls of the 38th over. After this he completed a brilliant half century by taking a single. It was the 14th half century of his Test career. For this, he faced 125 balls, while hitting 6 fours and a six.

During this, he also hit Robinson for a strong six on the third man in the third ball of the 16th over. It was the 62nd six of his Test career. With this, he has surpassed former Indian captain Kapil Dev’s record of 61 sixes. Now India has now reached number four in terms of hitting most sixes in Tests. Virender Sehwag is ahead of him with 90, MS Dhoni 78, Sachin Tendulkar with 69 sixes.

It is noteworthy that England scored 432 runs in the first innings and took a strong lead of 354 runs on the third day of the third test match being played against India at Hendigley on Friday .

India’s first innings was reduced to 78 runs, but England scored a mammoth score on the basis of captain Joe Root’s 121 runs off 165 balls with the help of 14 fours. For India, Mohammed Shami took four wickets while Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets each.