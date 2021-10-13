Can cell phone radiation cause cancer?
Most likely, you’ve heard a story — or wild theory — about the supposed risks associated with using a microwave. In the same line of reasoning, cell phones are constant targets of these warnings of risk to human health and, especially, to the brain. That’s because supposedly the smartphone’s radio frequency energy would increase the risk of cancer, for example. However, experts confirm that mobile phone products are safe.
Based on currently available information and scientific evidence accumulated for more than two decades, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — responsible for the inspection and regulation of food and medicine — considers that there is no known relationship between the use of cell phones and any health problem.
This considering the radio frequency exposure limits established by Federal Communications C ommission (FCC) of the USA. On the other hand, the number of cases of cancer in the nervous system, interestingly, has decreased in the last years between North Americans.
Cell phones and non-ionizing radiation
Although cell phones emit radiation, radio waves, TV and microwave ovens are also considered to be forms of radiation. In common, these 4 types are what science calls non-ionizing radiation. In other words, they are low frequency and low energy, and do not harm the human body like X-rays.
According to the National Cancer Institute, “There is currently no consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation increases the risk of cancer in humans. The only consistently recognized biological effect of radiation from radiofrequency in humans is heating”.
Cell phones cause cancer?
To ensure that assessments of cell phone use remain up-to-date — and safe — FDA physicians, scientists, and engineers regularly review scientific studies and publications for evidence. of the health effects of exposure to radio frequency energy.
The current consensus was built on the basis of almost 15 years of scientific evidence on non-ionizing radiation and, until now, the link between this energy and the emergence of health problems such as cancer has never been proven.
On the other hand, the FDA also monitors and analyzes public health data. is about cancer rates in the US population. “The data clearly demonstrate that there has been no widespread increase in brain cancer or other types of nervous system cancer in the past 15 years, despite the huge increase in cell phone use during this period. In fact, the rate of brain cancer and other cancers of the nervous system diagnosed in the United States has decreased in recent years 15 years or more,” says the agency.
