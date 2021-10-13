can-cell-phone-radiation-cause-cancer?

Most likely, you’ve heard a story — or wild theory — about the supposed risks associated with using a microwave. In the same line of reasoning, cell phones are constant targets of these warnings of risk to human health and, especially, to the brain. That’s because supposedly the smartphone’s radio frequency energy would increase the risk of cancer, for example. However, experts confirm that mobile phone products are safe.

Based on currently available information and scientific evidence accumulated for more than two decades, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — responsible for the inspection and regulation of food and medicine — considers that there is no known relationship between the use of cell phones and any health problem.

Cell phones do not pose a risk to human health, according to data and scientific research (Image: Reproduction/Freestocks/Unsplash)

This considering the radio frequency exposure limits established by Federal Communications C ommission (FCC) of the USA. On the other hand, the number of cases of cancer in the nervous system, interestingly, has decreased in the last years between North Americans.

Cell phones and non-ionizing radiation