redmi-note-11-line-wins-teaser-and-should-be-announced-in-october

After the first rumors of its existence, the Redmi Note line 11 may be announced soon. The current generation was represented by models with many megapixel cameras, screens with high refresh rate, AMOLED, fast charging and up to 5G. And still in October, Xiaomi will be able to show the next updates for the family of intermediaries.

Review Redmi 9A | Basic cell phone even for what you propose

Redmi Note : find out which is the best model to buy now

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: concept imagines new design and camera 457 MP

Redmi’s chief executive, Lu Weibing, published on the Chinese social network Weibo what has been interpreted as a teaser for Redmi Note 11. And that’s hardly the message he tries to get across: the executive has attached a photo of when the Redmi Note was announced, stating that “October will be a busy month” — suggesting ads.

(Image: Reproduction/Gizmochina/Weibo)

The post would make no sense to prepare users for ads from another line than Redmi — even more so with the Note line event photograph 11. There are still few leaks for the new products, but at least one advanced model should have fast loading of 67 W. Currently only the Mi Ultra, 11T Pro and Mix 4 reach this speed within the brand’s portfolio.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

516416

Simpler versions, however, they can keep competent loading: if we consider that there will be no setbacks in relation to the Redmi Note models , it can- if you wait at least 33 W on the cheaper versions of Redmi Note 11 and 33 W in intermediate models.

Remember, the semiconductor market is going through a crisis that has affected inventories of all manufacturers. That would be the reason, for example, why Samsung would be postponing for so long the Galaxy S10 FE. For the Redmi Note family 10, this could translate into less generous stocks compared to the current generation.

The line, however, has great chances of officially disembarking in Brazil. Xiaomi brought a good variety of Redmi Note models 10, and this is a good indication for the presence of the new cell phones around here. The Chinese company has been expanding its operations with the opening of new physical stores, and recently introduced the Xiaomi Pad 5 nationwide.

Source: Gizmochina