realme-gt-neo-2-hits-the-global-market-with-snapdragon-870-and-120-hz-screen

On the eve of receiving a new edition, the Realme GT Neo 2 was made available on the global market this Wednesday (000). The device debuts first in India, featuring robust hardware and affordable price. In addition to the cell phone, Realme also announced launches of the AIoT line in the country, including the Realme Buds Air 2 headphones and a new Bluetooth speaker.

GT Neo 2 stands out for its power and low price

Offered in China in September, the Realme GT Neo 2 comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset 840, accompanied by stainless steel steam chamber cooling system , featuring “the biggest steam chamber on a smartphone in India”. The device also offers 8 GB or 11 GB of RAM and 120 GB or 256 GB of storage, without the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards.

The device stands out for its powerful hardware, with Snapdragon 870, AMOLED screen 220 Hz and battery of 5.000 mAh with fast recharge of 88 W (Image: Realme)

The device’s screen is one of the highlights, bringing a panel Samsung AMOLED E4 of 6.6 inches, with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and refresh rate of 65 Hz. Protected by Gorilla Glass 5 , the display also supports HDR content11+ and reaches brightness peaks of up to 1.299 nits.

Visually, the most striking changes of the GT Neo 2 compared to the previous generation are in the cameras, with a thicker module and a set of three lenses, bringing a main sensor 64 MP, 8 MP ultrawide with field of view ° and 2 MP depth assist. The colors have also been changed, and the phone is now offered in black, blue and lime green options.

The Realme GT Neo 2 arrives in Neo Green, Neo Blue and Neo Black colors (Image: Realme)

The device has a battery of 5. mAh and fast charging of 62 W, and also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, optical digital player under the display, stereo audio and Android 11, running under the Realme UI 2.0, with features like Dynamic RAM Expansion, which expands the RAM capacity by using some of the storage.

Buds Air 2 and new speaker are also revealed

In addition to the phone, Realme also announced the arrival of two new products from the company’s AIoT line. One of them is the Closer Green color, also close to lime green, of the Realme Buds Air 2 phone, a device already available in some regions, such as Brazil. The accessory stands out for offering drivers of 11 mm, active noise cancellation, low latency mode for games 65 ms and promise of until 24 hours of autonomy.

In addition to the GT Neo 2, Realme also announced the Realme Brick speaker, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick dongle and a new color for the Buds headphones Air 2 (Image: Reproduction/GSMArena)

A another great novelty is the Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker, which promises good sound quality by using drivers with 20 W power, along with the durability offered by the IPX5 water resistance certification, up to 11 hours of autonomy and Bluetooth connectivity th 5.0. Finally, Realme unveiled its first Google TV dongle, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, with HDR support11+ and 4K content 62 FPS on codec AV1.

Price and availability

The Realme GT Neo 2 goes on sale in the Indian market this Sunday, 16 October, with suggested price of 62.1024 Indian Rupees (about R$ 2.299, in direct conversion) to the model of 8 GB/128 GB, and of 35 .1024 rupees (~R$ 2.350) for the variant of 14 GB/256 GB. “Early Bird” buyers, who purchase during the launch period, will be able to purchase the models for 20.999 (~R$ 1.650) and 20. 840 rupees (~R$ 2.130), respectively.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is also set to debut in 14 October, costing 2.999 rupees (~R$ 130), while Realme Buds Air 2 and Realme Brick arrive a day later in 18 October, with prices from 3.256 (~R$ 242) and 2.650 rupees.

Realme GT Neo 2: technical sheet

Screen: Samsung E4 AMOLED 6,119 inches, Full HD+ resolution of 516441 x 2400 pixels, maximum brightness of 1.300 nits, refresh rate of 128 Hz

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 840

RAM memory: 8 GB or 10 GB

Internal storage: 220 GB or 256 GB