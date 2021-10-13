The Last of Us | Backstage photo shows Pedro Pascal looking like Joel
While a trailer or official footage doesn’t come, behind-the-scenes photos continue to show what we can expect from the series of The Last of Us. And in the most recent ones, we can see a little better the look of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), and Ellie, character of Bella Ramsey ( )Game of Thrones), albeit from afar.
Recordings are taking place in Canada, with visuals already allowing fans to speculate about the moments that will be shown in the series. We know that it will be inspired by the first The Last of Us, with unprecedented events, and if Joel’s costume allows us to imagine things, it demonstrates that we will go far in the plot, with Joel already appearing dressed as in the winter of the game, a season of dramatic events that promote deep changes in the protagonists and in the relationship between them.
On the other hand, the registration took place at the Alberta Legislative Building, in the Canadian city of Edmonton, which is being used as a location for the series. This testifies against the previous theory, but, at the same time, it refers to another moment that also takes place in a powerhouse of this type, at the beginning of the game, when Joel is reluctant to fulfill the mission involving Ellie and goes through the devastated area next door of his companion Tess. In the series, she will be played by Anna Torv (Mindhunter
- ).
Of course, this is a photo from afar, with Pascal wearing a mask to protect himself against the new coronavirus, but that already shows a little more of the fidelity involved in the HBO series. The same can also be said of Ellie, with her traditional backpack once again appearing in a behind-the-scenes image, during a scene recording alongside Joel.
How the filming is doing happening on streets and public buildings, it also means that, almost daily, new images are emerging. They refer mainly to the game’s scenarios, with the post-apocalyptic climate very characteristic of The Last of Us, in which the contamination has never been defeated and nature begins to invade , as much as the creatures, the zones dominated by the fungus that decimated mankind.
The The Last of Us series has debut forecast for
, exclusively on HBO
. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the game’s creative director, Neil Druckmann, are in charge, with a cast that also includes Merle Dandridge (the game’s own Marlene), Gabriel Luna (SHIELD Agents) and Murray Bartlett (Farscape).
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.