The Last of Us | Backstage photo shows Pedro Pascal looking like Joel

While a trailer or official footage doesn’t come, behind-the-scenes photos continue to show what we can expect from the series of The Last of Us. And in the most recent ones, we can see a little better the look of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), and Ellie, character of Bella Ramsey ( )Game of Thrones), albeit from afar.

Resident Evil | Meet the monsters from Welcome to Raccoon City

The monsters Best thriller movies available on HBO Max

Guardians of the Galaxy | Will Pouter talks about playing Adam Warlock

Recordings are taking place in Canada, with visuals already allowing fans to speculate about the moments that will be shown in the series. We know that it will be inspired by the first The Last of Us, with unprecedented events, and if Joel’s costume allows us to imagine things, it demonstrates that we will go far in the plot, with Joel already appearing dressed as in the winter of the game, a season of dramatic events that promote deep changes in the protagonists and in the relationship between them.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

On the other hand, the registration took place at the Alberta Legislative Building, in the Canadian city of Edmonton, which is being used as a location for the series. This testifies against the previous theory, but, at the same time, it refers to another moment that also takes place in a powerhouse of this type, at the beginning of the game, when Joel is reluctant to fulfill the mission involving Ellie and goes through the devastated area next door of his companion Tess. In the series, she will be played by Anna Torv (Mindhunter