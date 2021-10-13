3d-printed-wearable-sensors-run-on-wireless-power

Researchers at the University of Arizona, USA, have developed 3D printed sensors that work away from the outlet. Called wearable biosymbiotic devices, they can be customized and adapted to monitor specific parts of the human body.

System created in South Korea uses holograms for detect gas leaks

MIT creates wearable sensor that detects toxic gases

Intelligent fabric that no battery needed can revolutionize wearables

The equipment is not only capable of performing constant real-time body scans of users, but also also operate continuously using just a simple combination of power received via a wireless network and compact electricity storage.

“There is nothing like this on the market. We introduce a completely new concept of customizing a device directly to a person and using wireless power transmission to allow the device to operate hours a day, 7 days a week, without needing to recharge,” says biomedical engineering professor Philipp Gutruf, co-author of the study.