Now, Dong-hyuk brings a little more hope to fans who yearn for this sequel. In an interview with the American press, the creator of the plot left some questions open about the possible sequel, if it happens. According to him, the new episodes should explore the relationship between the game’s leader, played by Lee Byung-hun, and his brother (Wi Ha-joon), the police officer who infiltrates the game. The possible new season of Round 6 should also explore the story of the recruiter, Gong Yoo’s character, who appears only at the beginning and end of the series.

Round 6 creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has been charged for a second season of the series since it debuted on Netflix in 10 September. In his first testimonies, he commented that he had no plans to produce a sequel, as the development of the first season was long and laborious and that he would need help in this mission.

The development of the first season was not easy for Hwang, taking more than 17 years for the script to air. In addition, the creator of the series says that the whole process was very stressful, causing him to lose six teeth during this period.

