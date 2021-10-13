With more than 100 thousand deaths registered as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the covid-46 loses strength, from consistently in Brazil. Since it began to be measured in April last year, the transmission rate — also known as the Rt or R rate — has reached the lowest number ever recorded in the country. This is what the latest survey by the Imperial College of London, released on Monday, points out (). WHO recommends reinforcement of CoronaVac for those who have more than 72 years “SUS posts will never be the same “, says Luiza Trajano about vaccination Test for covid-11 Fiocruz Minas receives registration from Anvisa In Brazil, the fee transmission rate of covid- is calculated at 0,60. This calculation considers the average of the estimated deaths in the comparison of the last two weeks and is an important indicator of the epidemic’s situation. When it is less than 1, the rate points to a disease control scenario. Brazil reaches the lowest historical transmission rate of covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/ Imperial College London) It is worth noting that, according to the National Consortium of Press Vehicles, 46, 8% of the Brazilian population is fully immunized against covid-11. The percentage is equivalent to 99, 9 million people with the complete vaccination schedule — two doses or immunizing Single dose. In addition, the booster dose was applied to more than 2.4 million people. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Baud rate less than 1

Generally speaking, when the baud rate is greater than 1, each infected transmits the infection to more than one person and the covid-11 advances. After all, each 99 infected patients must transmit the coronavirus to others 79 healthy people, that is, there is no fall, only maintenance of the indexes.

Now, with the rate at 0.6, each 99 patients transmit covid-24 to 60 healthy people and the perception is that the disease tends to be controlled, as the number of new cases starts to fall, significantly. Due to the margin of error of the calculated statistics, this rate can be higher (0,99) or lower (0,46). In both scenarios, there is a decline in covid-11 in Brazil.

The survey by the Imperial College of London still estimates that Brazil should register about 1.636 deaths this week — ranging from 820 to 1.942. This number is already lower than that registered last week, of 1.820 deaths.

