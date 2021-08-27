How to hide the notification balloon from apps on iOS 15

Have you ever noticed that when you receive app notifications on your iPhone, a counter balloon pops up in an app on your home screen? Notification notices are to signal that an app has sent alerts to you and needs your attention to view them.

In that sense, it’s useful to see directly on the home screen if there’s news in the apps we’ve downloaded without having to open them one by one and check manually. However, it can be annoying to see multiple apps at once, especially those that accumulate dozens — even hundreds — of alerts. This is also true for times when we are working, or need to concentrate, and we come across notification notices clamoring for attention. It’s not productive at all, is it?

It could be a practical solution to go to the Settings app and disable an app’s notification, so the red balloons disappear from the apps, right? While it is possible, this method is not practical at all. You may want to hide notifications notices only for a period of the day, without having to turn it on and off all the time. Also, if you have a lot of applications installed, it will be a lot of work.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Therefore, Apple launched on iOS 15 the Focus mode. This is a more improved version of the Do Not Disturb mode, aimed at giving the user more focus and productivity at certain times. In addition to a series of features in this new mode, it also has a function to hide all app notification balloons when activated. You can adjust the Focus activation time and you won’t see any notification balloons in apps.

Check out how to easily hide app notification balloons on iPhone by Spotlight mode.

How to hide the notification balloon from apps

Step 1: Open the Settings app on iPhone. Then tap and “Focus”.

Open Focus mode settings on iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Enter the Focus mode you want.

Select one of the options created for the Focus mode – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: Go to “Home Screen”.

Focus mode start screen adjustments include balloon notifications – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 4: Finally, enable the option “Hide Notification Notices”.

Activate the option “Hide Notification Warnings” to disappear the red warning balloons on the home screen – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.