black-shark-introduces-low-latency,-affordable-wireless-headphones

Black Shark, a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi, launched this Tuesday () your new wireless headphones aimed at the gamer user. With low latency mode, high sound quality and lightweight construction, Fengming True Wireless Bluetooth also features full compatibility modes for use with the Black Shark 4S, a smartphone also launched by the company at the same event.

Headphones bring modes for better use in games (Image: Black Shark) Weighing just 4.5 grams, the headphones feature a compact, rubber-free look for soundproofing in the ear canal. According to the brand, they are able to offer high comfort even over long periods of use. Inside, it has drivers from 15,2 mm, with titanium-plated high-sensitivity diaphragms. It also brings active noise cancellation in voice calls, through two microphones that support its own algorithm. Fengming True Wireless Bluetooth has low latency of 85 ms, with a special mode paired with the Black Shark 4S, which can decrease the delay to only 30 ms, depending on conditions. Other headset features include usage detection, different audio modes and low battery warning. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Headphones do not have rubbers for sound insulation, but bring noise cancellation in calls (Image: Black Shark) Depending on the brand, the headphones can be used for up to six hours without power outages, and the charging case offers more 15 hours of playback. The cover can still be fully charged in an hour and a half via a USB-C port. The product is compatible with Bluetooth 5.2 and activation pop-up with battery information.

Price and availability

516550 Gundam Edition brings finishing with blue and red details (Image: MyDrivers)

The product will be offered in black and white, but Black Shark will still offer a special version of the design-finished headphones based on Gundam, one of the biggest Japanese series of its kind. The look of this variant is also white, but brings details in blue and red, as well as images of robots from the show.

In addition to headphones, the brand also took the opportunity to present other accessories at the Black Shark 4S launch event, such as ice-cooled smartphone cases or with a magnetic fan. The products will be sold in China from the day October, and the suggested prices can be found below:

Black Shark Fengming True Wireless Bluetooth: 349 yuan (about R$

in direct conversion)

Black Shark Fengming True Wireless Bluetooth Gundam Edition: 660 yuan (BRL 249)

Pink Edition Ice Cooling Cover: 249 yuan (BRL 214)

Gundam Edition Ice Cooling Cover: 299 yuan (BRL 299)

Magnetic Heat Transfer Case for iPhone 11: 79 yuan (BRL 57)