Destiny 2: Festival of the Dead news

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
0
destiny-2:-festival-of-the-dead-news

The traditional Festival of the Dead is now available for Destiny 2

    players. The occasion celebrates Halloween (Halloween) and brings to the game new masks, equipment and an unprecedented weapon for players to conquer throughout the event.

    • Destiny 2: Renegades campaign will be removed from the game

      • How to activate and play cross-play in Destiny 2

    • Destiny 2: “The Witch Queen” expansion arrives in February 516604

      The Festival of the Dead arrived this Tuesday () via a free update for consoles and PC, and will be available until November 2nd. Last City is all decorated for the occasion and is home to the friendly Eva Levante, who is selling the event’s items.

Players will be able to conquer new masks, which recreate characters and iconic villains from the franchise. Prices range from 1.500 to 7.300 sweets, which are earned by making contracts and journeys of the Festival of the Dead, as well as Haunted Sectors. It is also possible to buy new products with Brilliant Dust at Eververso.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

By the way, the Haunted Sectors are unique activities of the event that transform the Lost Sectors of the game. In these regions, you’ll need to have a festive mask equipped to progress through missions and secure candy. Also prepare to meet the Beheaded, opponents who have a lighted pumpkin in place of their head.

By completing the Haunted Sectors and fulfilling Eva’s tasks, you will be rewarded with the new Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle. The automatic rifles from previous events, Werewolf Braytech and Horror Story, are also available for purchase.

Festival of the Dead brings new emotes, sparrows, ghosts and other new gear, including a dinosaur themed set for each of the game’s three classes. To get the complete package, you will have to shell out 1.500 silver, the coin paid from Destiny 2.

  • Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes the Live Gold library with over Xbox and PC games plus exclusive discounts!

  • Festival of the Dead brings the Jurassic Green weapon. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

    • 1024

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Discovery in Gibraltar's Enclosed Cave Brings Clue About Neanderthals

    Discovery in Gibraltar's Enclosed Cave Brings Clue About Neanderthals

    October 1, 2021
    Photo of INTERNATIONAL OFFER | Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 are cheaper on AliExpress

    INTERNATIONAL OFFER | Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 are cheaper on AliExpress

    October 7, 2021
    Photo of Outbreak of covid among zoo gorillas threatens Ozzie, the oldest in the world

    Outbreak of covid among zoo gorillas threatens Ozzie, the oldest in the world

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of iPhone 14 must have the same notch as the iPhone 13

    iPhone 14 must have the same notch as the iPhone 13

    October 7, 2021
    Back to top button