destiny-2:-festival-of-the-dead-news

The traditional Festival of the Dead is now available for Destiny 2
- players. The occasion celebrates Halloween (Halloween) and brings to the game new masks, equipment and an unprecedented weapon for players to conquer throughout the event.
The Festival of the Dead arrived this Tuesday () via a free update for consoles and PC, and will be available until November 2nd. Last City is all decorated for the occasion and is home to the friendly Eva Levante, who is selling the event’s items.
Players will be able to conquer new masks, which recreate characters and iconic villains from the franchise. Prices range from 1.500 to 7.300 sweets, which are earned by making contracts and journeys of the Festival of the Dead, as well as Haunted Sectors. It is also possible to buy new products with Brilliant Dust at Eververso.
