destiny-2:-festival-of-the-dead-news

How to activate and play cross-play in Destiny 2

The Festival of the Dead arrived this Tuesday () via a free update for consoles and PC, and will be available until November 2nd. Last City is all decorated for the occasion and is home to the friendly Eva Levante, who is selling the event’s items.

Players will be able to conquer new masks, which recreate characters and iconic villains from the franchise. Prices range from 1.500 to 7.300 sweets, which are earned by making contracts and journeys of the Festival of the Dead, as well as Haunted Sectors. It is also possible to buy new products with Brilliant Dust at Eververso.

By the way, the Haunted Sectors are unique activities of the event that transform the Lost Sectors of the game. In these regions, you’ll need to have a festive mask equipped to progress through missions and secure candy. Also prepare to meet the Beheaded, opponents who have a lighted pumpkin in place of their head. By completing the Haunted Sectors and fulfilling Eva’s tasks, you will be rewarded with the new Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle. The automatic rifles from previous events, Werewolf Braytech and Horror Story, are also available for purchase. Festival of the Dead brings new emotes, sparrows, ghosts and other new gear, including a dinosaur themed set for each of the game’s three classes. To get the complete package, you will have to shell out 1.500 silver, the coin paid from Destiny 2. Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes the Live Gold library with over Xbox and PC games plus exclusive discounts!

Festival of the Dead brings the Jurassic Green weapon. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

