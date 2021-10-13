Round 6 passes Bridgerton and is Netflix's most-watched series; see numbers
At the end of this Tuesday (17), Netflix has announced that the South Korean series Round 6 has become its most-watched original production worldwide. The plot was already heading towards this record, with the popularity increasing ever since it debuted in the streaming platform’s catalog on the day 17 September.
