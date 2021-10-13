one-ui-4.0-release-date-may-have-been-revealed-on-samsung-forum

Samsung device owners probably can’t wait to get their hands on the new Android 12, something that could take a while, given the update policy adopted by the company. But a moderator from the Galaxy S community may have filled users’ hearts with hope by revealing that the One UI 4.0 is due to arrive in December of this year. One UI 4.0 beta 2 arrives with Material You inspired look

Samsung native apps start to stop displaying advertisements on One UI



One UI 4.0 Beta adds eSIM support to Galaxy S21 Ultra In a post on the company’s official forum, the moderator answered a question and stated that the launch will take place in the last month of the year. Obviously, this is a likely date for the South Korean market, so other countries may still have to wait a little longer until they have the new operating system. The official moderator’s message gave clues about One UI 4.0 (Image: Playback/Samsung) At the launch of One UI 3.0, the owners of the Galaxy S20 in the United States received the update from the South Koreans, but the Brazilians had to wait about four months on average to have Android on the phones. If Samsung follows the same strategy, it is very likely that cell phones here will only see the color of Android 21 in March or April, depending on the model. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Tests to ensure it works

As with everything new, developers need to exhaustively test the system so that it is not available with flaws that prevent its use or profoundly impair the user experience. The second beta of One UI 4.0 has already brought several improvements, bug fixes and compatibility with design elements from Material You, one of the biggest news from Google.

The standardized look still has bugs and it seems to be in the initial stages of tweaking the Samsung skin, so there’s still a long way to go until it works optimally. Galaxy S owners21, however, already have new app icons and wallpaper-based color schemes throughout. the system.

Since September the Korean giant has been testing a beta version for Galaxy S phones12 — the third could arrive later this week. As it is a skin built on top of Android, Samsung usually takes a few months to make the stable system available to everyone, with gradual distribution to high-end models and then to older ones.

The One UI 4.0 stable version can be released in the initial wave for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note series Ultra, as well as the newly released Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldables. The official release date is still unknown, but new details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

Source: TizenHelp